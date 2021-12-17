the Machines of the Forbidden West in the new gameplay video

After showing the first PS4 images of Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games publishes a new, spectacular gameplay video on the Machines of the awaited blockbuster RPG exclusively for PlayStation, with a focus on Aspidente, Giraguscio and Solcasole.

The latest video proposed by the Dutch software house takes us back to theWest Forbidden to allow Aloy to familiarize himself with some of the most majestic creatures he will encounter along the way. To accompany the gameplay video we also find images, also rigorously in-engine and taken from the PlayStation 5 version, which portray the robust Giragusco, the mighty Solcasole and spit-acid Aspident.

As specified by the authors of the PlayStation Studios subsidiary themselves, “Some of these Machines are keepers of the natural order, others are built only to kill. But the biggest problem is that the power to control them has fallen into the wrong hands.”, referring to the Override capability acquired by the tribe with which we will have to confront together with the intrepid warrior known in Zero Dawn.

At this point we just have to leave you to the latest images and video on the Machines of Horizon Forbidden West, but first we remind you that the open-world role-playing epic of Guerrilla will be available from February 18 on PS4 and PlayStation 5.