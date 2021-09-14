The definition and solution of: The madman in a horror with Roberts Blossom. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

8 letter solution: DERANGED

Curiosity / Meaning about: The madman in a horror with Roberts Blossom Deranged – The crazy the elderly mother of the crazy killer, he was actually only 14 years older than Blossom. Deranged, in the American Film Institute Catalog. Retrieved May 20, 2018 3 ‘(282 words) – 4:18 pm, Feb 16, 2020

