The madness Anitta did to celebrate her birthday

On the other side of the world is Anitta currently celebrating his birthday. This is how he commented on his followers and his stories, highlighting that he was already 29 years old.

He also celebrated it with a publication enjoying himself in a pool in which he commented that “where I am right now it is already my birthday”. Where is Anitta? Okay, The Brazilian singer told her followers that she made a spontaneous decision and decided to go celebrate in a paradisiacal place.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love being spontaneous in life. Have you ever been to the airport and decided to go to the first place that your luck tells you to go like in the movies? Well, I just did and ended up on the other side of the world just to celebrate my day and what an amazing time I’ve been having lately,” she posted.

What’s more, he thanked “the crazy friend of mine who said yes to this crazy idea.” “Anyways thanks to the universe, thanks to all of you. Aaaaah, I decided I’m going to celebrate with one of my amazing and crazy parties this weekend in the US,” sentenced.

But Anitta also got nostalgic, since in a second publication, she uploaded a series of photos of her very small.

This is how Anitta celebrated her birthday on her crazy getaway