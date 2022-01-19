The madness of mining Bitcoin with a 386: the experiment was successful but here are the times for completion

The intrepid experiment challenges the concept of cryptocurrency mining and helps us to understand how modern technology supports this sector

Perhaps you too have always imagined cryptocurrency miners in a single consolidated context. Immersed among many machines, equipped with powerful GPUs, to absorb energy like there was no tomorrow, between ASIC systems. Devices committed to calculating as much as possible, right down to the last blockchain. But soon you will have to change your point of view, and open the horizon to new methodologies, with goals all to be evaluated.

All this thanks to a peculiar experiment conducted by the user Dimitrii Eliuseev, who shared his personal experience on the Medium online content platform. Man has set himself the goal of experimenting with the still unfathomed possibilities of machines that we could define as dated, evaluating how much these could help us if we wanted to use them in a mining activity.

Eliuseev’s goal was in fact to elaborate a simple benchmark and express considerations about the possibilities of old outdated computers.

The MS-DOS operating system is capable of undermining, but only with completely inconsistent results

The user launched into this challenge armed only with a Toshiba T3200SX. This is a laptop from the late eighties. A forty-year-old equipped with a 16MHz 386SX processor that mounts the operating system MS-DOS. At the time we would have found ourselves in front of a cutting-edge device of the latest generation, and to have one we would have had to shell out the beauty of 6299 dollars, an expense that if incurred today would amount to 14 thousand dollars.

Eliuseev created and then shared a tester version in C ++ programming language, and later made it available on the GitHub platform, which can then be replicated on other devices of the same type.

The result? The simulation indicated that if we want to use these devices we will have to arm ourselves with patience, and not count on easy and short-term gains. The Toshiba T3200SX, at maximum power output of 15 hashes per second, would be able to make us $ 1 in just 584 million years. A poor income, to be left as a gift to their very distant heirs.

This experience can therefore be easily replicated, by downloading the software created by Eliuseev, and we could also delight in our ancient 386. But we can limit ourselves only to a very meager perspective. However this experiment will make us appreciate more the steps taken by technology, which allow us to make use of increasingly powerful devices, whose performance tends to improve markedly over time, and in much faster times.