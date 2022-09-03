The madness! Would Adele and Selena Gomez have collaborated on Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”?

Behind the ad of launch of “Midnights” of Taylor Swiftnetizens speculate that there will be collaboration with Adele Y Selena Gomez.

Internet users have exploded and filled the networks with a rumor that could be surprising for the music world, as they speculate that Taylor Swift on her new album “Midnights” could have collaborated with Adele, Selena Gomez and other famous artists.

This after the American singer-songwriter announced through her networks her new project that will contain 13 songs that were written in the middle of the night while suffering from insomnia:

“A journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who went round and round and decided to keep the flashlights on and go looking, hoping that maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we will find ourselves”, read an image that the artist shared for Present your album.

Given this, an image has been spread on the networks that has caused surprise and emotion among Internet users, in this the names of the 13 songs that could be part of “Midnights” are seen, but the names of the artists that could be have collaborated with Swift.

🚨THE NEW CD ON TAYLOR SWIFT’S STORE REVEALS THE ENTIRE TRACKLIST OF MIDNIGHTS. pic.twitter.com/NN83iLTaLx — moksh (fan account) (@evermoksh) September 2, 2022

Although they are just speculation because the singer has not come out to confirm the participation of these artists, fans have exploited their networks and have asked that the above be fulfilled.

Among these collaborations are allegedly: Adele, Selena Gomez, Hayley Williams, Avril Lavigne, Lana Del Rey AND BLACKPINK.

Some of the messages shared by the fans of these singers were the following:

“How is Taylor going to collaborate with Adele? I go crazy”.

“There is a new photo circulating!! We die if it’s true. Remember that the album is produced by women and with collaborations”.

“My God, there are Lana Del Rey and Adele, what a wonderful music industry, I’m dying.”

If this is true I’m DYING because I’m not going to survive with taylor ft adele, hayley, selena, avril and lana pic.twitter.com/dw23Bhty1q — . (@brandnewwall) September 3, 2022

“I never wished so much that something was an edit, because if Adele and Taylor Swift collaborated I could die and not figuratively.”

Finally, Taylor’s new album will be released on October 21.

