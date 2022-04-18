The Madrid Association of Risk and Vascular Disease is born

The Association’s Board of Directors has held a meeting with the Community Health Minister, Enrique Ruíz Escudero.

Last March, the constitution of the Madrid Association of Risk and Vascular Disease in the Community of Madrid (Amareva), a new scientific society that brings together specialists and health professionals from different specialties involved in the care and prevention of vascular disease. It is a multidisciplinary association that includes specialists in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Primary Care, Endocrinology, Nephrology and Angiology.

The newly created Association’s main objective is to prevent vascular disease and improve the health of patients affected by vascular diseases in the Community of Madrid, from assistance, training and research, and having as a basic strategy the union of knowledge and the multidisciplinarity that the specialists who make it up contribute. .

On March 29, a representation of the Board of Directors of Amareva, headed by its president, Carmen Suarezheld a meeting with the health counselor, Enrique Ruiz Escuderowhere the foundational goals of the same were outlined, as well as its lines of work in favor of the patients of the Community of Madrid.



Approach to vascular disease

The meeting with the Madrid health minister took place in an atmosphere of cordiality and congratulations for the existence of this core of knowledge on such a prevalent problem that affects the population as vascular disease.

Vascular disease represents the main cause of death in developed countries, being the origin of 17.3 million deaths per year worldwide. Eighty-five percent of these deaths are related to atherosclerotic disease, including coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, and cerebrovascular or vascular disease. ictus.

Future forecasts foresee an increase in these figures determined fundamentally by the aging of the population.