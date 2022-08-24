The Madrid Health Service claims 3,400 euros from a refugee for an admission to the Emergency Room | Madrid

Earlier this year, Silvinia Villalta, 73, had to go to the Emergency Department of the University Hospital of Getafe, in Madrid. A few months ago she had moved to the city from Andalusia and she still did not have the health card of this service in the Community of Madrid, but she did have all the documentation of her as a refugee resident in Spain for four years. This condition gives you the right to access public health. However, the hospital informed her that she was not included in the health system and that, therefore, she should be treated as an irregular migrant. Not only was she not given the full assistance that her condition required, but now the Madrid Health Service (SERMAS) is claiming a bill that exceeds 3,400 euros.

“We cannot pay”, summarize Villalta’s daughter, Angélica Villalta, and her partner, Saúl Mezquita. The old woman rests next to the fan in her house, hiding the tube through which she feeds, while both recapitulate the bureaucratic journey in which they have been involved since they arrived in Spain. They both fled El Salvador when the government began to persecute them for their jobs: she practiced law and collaborated with entities that defend human rights, he was a police officer. They believed they had done things right when they moved from the country: they brought their savings, obtained refugee status for themselves and their families, and found work and a home in Cádiz. “But the pandemic destroyed us economically and psychologically,” says the couple. Hoping to start over, at the end of last year they moved to Getafe.

Mezquita acknowledges that when her mother-in-law had to go to the emergency room, she did not have a health card. Neither the Madrid, nor the Andalusian. “What happened is that it expired at the end of 2019 and at that time they already granted her asylum, so it took us a while to get the permanent NIE and when we tried to renew the card, the health centers were already closed due to the pandemic”, he explains in front of a folder full of documentation. However, she can prove that her mother-in-law had a doctor in Cádiz and she points out that she even went to get vaccinated against covid-19 on two occasions. Nothing made them think that women could not access public health.

Since they arrived at the ER, the couple began knocking on all the doors they could to prove that their relative had the right to be treated with public funds. They requested the health card electronically, but received no response. “We spoke with the hospital management and with a social assistance there. They told us there was nothing they could do and referred us to the health center here in Getafe. There they told us that they couldn’t do anything either, that we should go to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), but they don’t attend to you there unless you make an appointment,” says Mezquita as an example of the circuit of obstacles they have had to go through.

The asylum law provides that protection applicants and refugees have access to health care, “under the same conditions as Spaniards.” This is also recognized by the Law of Cohesion and Quality of the National Health System, but Villalta has fallen through one of the many cracks in the bureaucracy. This right is not effective until the competent administrations, the autonomous communities, facilitate access through the health card. Thus, the regional Health Ministry argues that it is only applying the law and points to the INSS. This body “is carefully analyzing” the case, although it has already issued a certificate indicating that Villalta was not included in the system at the time of admission.

A rare case

The Ministry of Migration and Social Security describes the case as “rare” and recognizes that “it would be convenient” to review the procedure, which corresponds to the Ministry of Health. This has recently made access to public healthcare more flexible for Ukrainian refugees. After several months of paperwork, Villalta has managed to get her health card issued, but this does not exempt her from paying the bill. Her family has filed several allegations. They have all been rejected. They have one last try.

The woman recently suffered a second admission to the ER, more serious than the first. With her health document already in hand, she was treated and continues in treatment, but her family attributes the worsening of her health directly to the lack of adequate prior care. “The first time they sent her home without completing the treatment, or knowing what her pathology was, they did not do the tests she needed,” laments Mezquita.

Angélica, who despite being a lawyer cannot practice in Spain, criticizes the fact that her mother does not receive any type of legal assistance. “We are very grateful for the welcome that Spain gave us and we know that the country is in a bad way, but we have never asked for help and she has her rights,” she claims.

