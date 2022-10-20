The Maduro regime paid “honor and glory” to the femicide who killed his wife and then committed suicide

Venezuelan General Luis Felipe González Borjas

regimen Nicholas Maduro paid tribute to the Venezuelan general, Luis Felipe Gonzalez Borjaswho knows committed suicide this Wednesday after murdering his wife, identified as Andrina del Carmen Morales Quevedo.

Through a statement, the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Venezuela (INAC) regretted the death of the femicide through a post on the social network Twitter which was later removed.

The text signed by the president of the organization, Major General Juan Texeira Díaz, described the subject as “a revolutionary, loyal and committed man.”

It may interest you: Landslides in Venezuela: while the search for the disappeared continues in Las Tejerías, citizens of El Castaño were evacuated

The message concluded with the expression “Honor and glory!”, in tribute to the man who had recently murdered his wife at the door of his residence located in the Fuerte Tiuna military complex, in Caracas.

The message of condolences for the death of General Luis Felipe González Borjas spread by the INAC that was later eliminated

According to neighbors, González Borjas argued with his wife and when she tried to leave the house, the soldier prevented her from leaving, drew his firearm and shot her. Then the soldier took his own life.

According to the Venezuelan press version, the couple’s two teenage sons took refuge in the bathroom.

González Borjas worked as general manager of the Air Navigation Services of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Venezuela.

That body, on which the Venezuelan army depends, issued a note of mourning in which it “regrets the physical departure” of the general. They described the soldier as a “hard-working, revolutionary, loyal and committed man.”

According to NGO Justice and Peace Center (Cepaz) between January and August of this year there have been at least 177 femicides in the country, according to the monitoring carried out in the media.

“Although there is a broad regulatory framework that recognizes the rights of womenin practice they continue to be victims of various acts that violate their human rights, including gender violence, whose maximum expression is femicide”indicated the NGO according to a press release.

The criminal lawyer and gender coordinator of Cepaz, Carolina Godoy, affirmed that In Venezuela there is no prevention policy on murders of women.

The Maduro regime paid “honor and glory” to the femicide, Luis Felipe González Borjas, who killed his wife and then committed suicide

The organization added that In the first semester, they documented 125 femicides and 23 in frustration degree.

“That means that every 20 hours in Venezuela, during the first semester of 2021, there was a femicidal actionGodoy pointed out.

It may interest you: 37 acts of violence against LGBTIQ+ people were reported in seven months in Venezuela

He also pointed out that as a result of these murders, approximately 34,000 children and adolescents were orphaned.

Cepaz added that the state of the Caribbean country with the most crimes of this type was Miranda with 23.1% of the murdersfollowed by Lara with 15.4% and in third place are Bolívar and Carabobo with 11.5 percent.

The lawyer specializing in rights to information, oversight and combating corruption Karla González argued that there is still structural discrimination in access to justice and the exercise of women’s rights, that make visible “the impunity and lack of protection of women by the authorities to guarantee their lives.”

According to the Utopix organization, In Venezuela, 256 women were murdered in 2020, in events attributable to gender-based violence.

KEEP READING:

Nicolás Maduro and high-ranking military leaders use the tragic landslides as propaganda while denying access to the press

The error that revealed the trap in the legal strategy of Alex Saab, the figurehead of Nicolás Maduro

Illegal exploitation and negligence: the responsibility of “Nicolasito”, the son of the dictator Maduro, in the Las Tejerías tragedy