The Mafia Tailor (2022). Criticism, Actors, Trailer

The Mafia Tailor (The Outfit) is a film directed by Graham Moore. Interpreted by Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien Y Johnny Flynn.

An elegant staging… of a play.

Plot

In Chicago, a tailor who makes suits for the mob gets involved in a shady deal.

The Mafia Tailor (2022)

Movie review

A good movie of those «from before»: an intelligent plot, a film noir In all rules. Of course: it is almost a play, that’s why the action takes place on a single stage. There is not much production (money) and the film is based on photography and, above all, acting and a well-constructed script. Good direction, knows how to keep the rhythm (we insist: a single stage) and good direction of actors.

The best thing about this movie is the script, a kind of whodonit that gives us surprises (the thing revolves around a recording and a group called The Outfit, after which the film is named). It has twists, it composes the characters and the plot well and manages to give us that flavor of good old-time cinema The Petrified Forest (the one of Bogart) that sometimes we miss so much.

Good lighting and photography work, good costumes and characterization.

It is very elegant, without major shocks or aesthetics. He doesn’t resort to burlesque interpretations… everything is carried “in the English way” and he knows how to handle himself despite his shortcomings.

Our opinion

To be a modest production, it has been quite good. It is not original, it tastes like “old-fashioned” cinema and that is appreciated in these times when nothing seems to want to go anywhere.

A very classic tape.

The Mafia Tailor (2022)

Other Criticisms

“Despite some good work from Rylance and some clever physical staging, the film can’t get past its ‘tell, don’t show… and tell again'” Siddhant Adlakha: IndieWire

Trailer for The Tailor of the Mafia (The Outfit)

Technical Sheet and Review