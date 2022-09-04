The mafia tailor | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

First feature by Graham Moore (screenwriter of the 2015 film: The Enigma Code), The Mob Tailor – 93% (The Outfit) is a 105-minute crime mystery drama film. With a script by Johnathan McClain and Graham Moore himself, The mafia tailor is a United States-England co-production. Starring Mark Rylance, The mafia tailor also features performances by Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Johnny Flynn, Johnathan McClainSimon Russell Beale, Alan Mehdizadeh and Nikki Amuka-Bird, among others.

Maybe you might be interested in: Brendan Gleeson Joins The Cast Of Joker: Folie à Deux

Mark Rylance brings to life Leonard, an English tailor who, prior to a personal tragedy, made suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. After that terrible event, Leonard ends up on a different continent, in a small tailor shop in Chicago. Located in a dangerous neighborhood of the city, he will now make fancy clothes for the only people who can afford them: a family of dangerous gangsters.

One of the points on which both the positive and the harshest critics of The Mob Tailor agree – 93% is to highlight its elegant staging. However, for the latter, the progressive saturation of the plot results in an aspect that impedes the total unity of the film, scattering the viewer’s attention and dirtying a narration that could have been much finer and more complete.

Without denying its narrative imperfections, unlike the previous ones, the most positive reviews argue for a remarkable solidity on the part of Graham Moore in his film debut from the director’s chair. Managing to generate an atmosphere of suspense that is fascinating and intriguing enough, thanks to a context that evokes several gangster movie classics, well-written texts and remarkable performances, The mafia tailorwithout bombast or greater pretensions than the aforementioned, achieves much more than it intends in a limited time.

Special mention deserves the notes in favor of the interpretive power of its protagonist, Mark Rylance. Perhaps the strongest card in a film that for some has already earned, practically instantly, the nickname of a new classic.

Don’t leave without reading: Keanu Reeves will star in his first series produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

To finish, we offer you a brief compendium of critical reviews and collaborations on El sastre de la mafia – 93%, tape back analyzed:

Siddhant Adlakha of Indie Wirenote the following:

… despite the effective work of Rylance and clever staging, the film ultimately can’t get over its overexposed dialogue in an increasingly saturated plot. The further it gets into its 105-minute runtime, the more its seams become noticeable, distracting from what could have been a fine story.

For his part, Geoffrey Macnab stands out for iNews:

Despite remarkable performances, The mafia tailor it doesn’t hold together at all. There are so many wrinkles in the plot that the film, unlike Leonard’s immaculately stitched shirts and jackets, ultimately becomes very jagged around the edges.

In a different tone Juan Antonio Pan review in SOYDECINE:

… Graham Moore He has managed to measure up in his first feature film as a director. The mafia tailor It is a solid film, which works as an intrigue and suspense film. A film that evokes the theater and film noir of the 50s, and that surely anyone could enjoy. The best without a doubt: The construction of your script and a Mark Rylanceas always in a state of grace.

For The mail, Anton Merikaetxebarria you write the following:

…a sleazy thriller, but first and foremost an excellent character study, united by the most unsettling of fascinations. For its part, Graham Moore He handles all these elements with elegant mastery, to the point of reaching a kind of neutral twilight, where day and night merge and equalize.

In the opinion of Fernando Gil-Delgado for row seven:

The mafia tailor it’s a remarkable feature debut, with some minor flaws, but with an excellent staging and acting that more than makes up for those minor flaws. A true homage to classic gangster movies with an original story.

In Espinof, Jorge Loser comments that:

This film, less self-important than the prestige project of Mooreis much more stimulating and contained, reminiscent of the great crime film classics of the 30s and 40s, pieces that weave stories in half resusing an exemplary narrative economy to remind us that a good story does not need great exteriors or a show, but rather trust in the viewer and well-written and interpreted texts.

Raphael Santistebaargues in cineencounter:

The mafia tailor It is a very entertaining film that saves its resources and favorably hides its seams to manufacture a production that prioritizes the generation of suspense, just like a tailor uses scraps to create an elegant suit. It does not contain bombastic elements, but it does not need them either because it is in the facts compressed in a short time and space that it can achieve the correct atmosphere and tone for a film close to excellence that achieves more than it pretends.

For him Critical, maximilian describes:

Definitely, The mafia tailor it’s a well-crafted thriller that makes good use of its setting with an excellent leading man. Mark Rylance composes an enigmatic character that the audience will have to decipher. Fans of old-fashioned movies (well-intentioned terminology) will enjoy and applaud the film.

Jimmy O review on joblo:

The mafia tailor is a nuanced and delightfully entertaining thriller. Graham Moore has turned a familiar story into a captivating feature film. It doesn’t hurt that everything is focused on the great Mark Rylance. The actor gives a sensational performance. He also has a fantastic supporting cast who bring a sense of honesty to the witty dialogue.

As long as Raquel Hernandez Lujan underlines for Hobby Consoles that:

The mafia tailor It is a very enjoyable film thanks to the acting power of its main character and a mysterious script that leads us to have constant doubts about the reliability of a limited number of characters. It can be said that it is almost hitchcockian in its conception… and a classic in its own right.

Keep reading: The Godfather: How it was received by Italian and Italian-American critics and audiences