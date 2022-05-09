The writer and screenwriter Graham Moore who was awarded an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2014 for “The Imitation Game (Deciphering Enigma)”, a film version of the biography of mathematician Alan Turing, makes the leap to directing with a claustrophobic crime drama set in Chicago from the 50s and starring the also Oscar winner Mark Ryalnce (He won his statuette as Best Supporting Actor in 2015 for Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies”).

In “The mafia tailor” (“The Outfit” in its original title), this seasoned British actor, in a role tailored to him, will give life to leonarda refined, mysterious and discreet tailor who makes elegant suits for a family of gangsters who use their secluded tailor shop as a cover in which to exchange internal messages of their criminal organization.

There, together with Leonard, working as an assistant in his sewing workshop, he is accompanied by Mable (Zoey Deutch), a young woman with whom the timid couturier maintains a certain father-son bond. Suspicion that a mole is collaborating with a rival gang will put Richie on alert (Dylan O’Brien), incompetent heir to the Mafia Capo (Simon Russel Beale) and Francis (Johnny Flynn), hitman and bodyguard, who will undertake a rugged search to catch the elusive traitor.

With a limited but effective staging of an absolutely theatrical nature, all the action takes place within a single space, that tailor shop, through which the gangsters will enter and leave as the plot becomes more complicated.

Moore offers us a dramatic intrigue full of script twists that is sustained, mainly, by the impeccable performances of a cast in which Mark Ryalnce shines with serenity and elegance, and finally, after a long career full of superb secondary roles, stands as the undisputed protagonist, at the epicenter of the entire narrative that supports the film.

Despite the fact that at a certain point, the film can fall into a certain obviousness and its plot twists are not as surprising as they should be, there is no doubt that it is worth going into “The mafia tailor” to enjoy with expectation of the intrigue contained in its plot and that suggestive and artificial hunt for the imperceptible informer who may be closer than it seems.

Being aware that this is not “Death Among the Flowers” or “The Asphalt Jungle”, knowing that Moore is not, far from it, in the wake of Scorsese. We should accept that his film is nothing more than a seductive entertainment, a small film with a classic aroma, which, saving the distance, is closer to Mankiewiz’s “The Footprint” or to certain titles of Hitchcock’s filmography (because of the profitable use that makes the MacGuffin), than to other references to film noir or gangsters.

Waiting to see what its impact will be at the Spanish box office (its theatrical release will be on May 20) I have no doubt that if it was released in the 90s, word of mouth, in a similar way to what happened with “Usual Suspects”, would have made this twisted and macabre thriller, an instant cult film. Unfortunately it seems that its collection for the moment, both in the USA and in the UK, has not met the desired expectations.