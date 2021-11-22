The magic is back – Formula 1

“And podium 98 is at home. Sorry I’m late ”. Fernando Alonso on its social channels it celebrated a real feat, that is the third place obtained in the Grand Prix of Qatar thanks to pure performance, without uncertain weather or favorable safety cars. The Alpine rider in Qualifying in the first run broke the fifth time trial and then wisely raised his foot in front of the yellow flags so as not to run into penalties that would have ruined the excellent Saturday built up to there. The penalties inflicted on Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, then, even promoted the two-time world champion to third position and when the traffic lights went out, the Spanish lion between Curva-2 and Curva-3 conquered the second position against Pierre Gasly. From the point of view of his strategy, Alonso could not resist Verstappen to keep his set of soft tires in the best possible way. The Asturian, in fact, completed the Grand Prix with a single stop and then switched to the hard compound. Sergio Perez’s two stops gave the definitive assist kicked by Alonso under the intersection of the goalposts.

Speaking of football, in Spain Xavi’s Barcelona and Real Madrid have conquered the front pages of Iberian sports newspapers, but in all Alonso found space on the front page. ‘The magic is back’, the high-cut call of AS, ‘Alonso third!’ the exclamation of Brand always in high cut with the cropped photo of the Spanish driver kissing the trophy on the podium. ‘Alonso on the podium after seven years’ the shoulder title of El Mundo Deportivo, the same call chosen by Sport in high cut. F1 has exploded in popularity in Spain thanks to Fernando Alonso, who together with Carlos Sainz hopes to inflame the Iberian public even more in a 2022 on which both Ferrari and Alpine are focusing a lot.