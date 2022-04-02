The Magic Mouse 2 may have become a meme, but it’s one of my favorite Apple designs.

Almost five years ago I bought my first and last iMac to date. Although now my main computer is a MacBook Air M1, I have always been fascinated by the design of the Magic Mouse 2. A mouse that since its launch in 2015 has been criticized for its peculiar way of charging.

Regardless, this is one of my favorite Apple designs of all time. A functional, comfortable and beautiful peripheral with which to squeeze a great team that I am forced to defend because of the absurd adapter to charge and use the Magic Mouse that we saw a few days ago.

Lightness, gestures and comfort of the Magic Mouse 2

I admit that the first days with the Magic Mouse were difficult. Accustomed to the trackpad of a 2011 MacBook Pro, the switch to the iMac mouse was not easy. In the past, I have always used the built-in mouse on a laptop, whether it was a work PC or a Mac. Over the days, I started to get used to it. Having the mouse at the same height as the keyboard was, in a way, liberator. Of course, he asked you to have more space around him than you are used to in a laptop.

But what really conquered me was not that freedom of move the mouse over a larger surface, without having to be anchored to a specific part of the computer. It was the gestures with which one interacts with the Magic Mouse and macOS. It is much more than I initially thought.





To the main and secondary click, many more functions are added than I had seen in a mouse before. Gestures that are so natural on the iPhoneon the iMac they had their equivalent and went even further: swipe left or right to go forward on a web page, double-tap to zoom, scroll between apps full-window, swipe up to invoke Mission Control, and even have the App Launchpad at hand.

The accompaniment of the Magic Mouse to a 21.5-inch screen was complete. I started working more than ever with split screens and spaces, coinciding with some projects that came to me at that time. The Magic Mouse was like a glove to a team with so many possibilities.

The controversial burden of a mouse with high autonomy





Without a doubt, the biggest criticism of the Magic Mouse 2 has been its charging system. For it, we have a lightning port at the bottom of the mouse to which to connect an equivalent cable. Connecting it means not being able to use the Magic Mouse 2 until we decide that it already has enough charge, wasting time that for some is precious.

To mitigate this, Apple gave it a fast charging system in which two minutes were enough to nine hours of use. Fully charging it takes two hours, with over a month of official use (I’ve gone several months without remembering to charge it). Honestly, I have never understood this criticism that some cling to to dismiss it as a bad product (and worse).

The Magic Mouse innovated in several aspects with respect to its predecessor, bringing an integrated and fast charge that has not prevented it from being the favorite punching bag of the technological world.

You really can’t spare two minutes of your mouse? You can take the opportunity to get up, stretch your legs, complete your hours of “Standing” on Apple Watch, drink water or have a coffee (or a linden). I find it totally exaggerating not being able to do without those 120 seconds in front of the iMac. Maybe that’s not the real problem.





Nonetheless, the Magic Mouse has become a memethanks to the collaboration of countless influencers technology and users of all kinds. A common internet taunt to point out the failure of Apple’s designs by Jony Ive deniers. The excuse to revile one of the design geniuses of our time, who went from public love to hate in the blink of an eye.

I may not be using that Magic Mouse on my iMac anymore. But what I have no doubt about is that for a few years I had a mouse that combined great functionality in excellent design.