The magic of ‘Abba’ music on stage at the Fluttuanti theater – Cronaca

Friday in Argenta in the Teatro dei Fluttuanti will relive the magic of Abba, the popular Swedish quartet that made millions of teenagers dance and fall in love, but not only in the seventies and eighties of the last century. Only Elvis Presley, the Beatles, Madonna and Michael Jackson have surpassed their stratospheric sales quotas in the world music scene. At 9 pm “Abba Dream” will be staged, a tribute show to the Swedish group born in 1970 which had a dazzling career with over 400 million records sold and whose songs have now become true cult, also thanks to the musical Mamma mia! and the hit musical starring film stars Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan. An opportunity to listen to famous hits such as Fernando, SOS, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and others.

As well as last year the Italians Maneskin, had won the European Song Contest, a continental musical event that represented their springboard, with a captivating blend of cheerful and catchy melodic music. Songs that have become popular heritage, a soundtrack that still has many fans, so much so that Abba have recently reformed, with the intention of returning to the recording studio and perhaps embarking on a world tour.







