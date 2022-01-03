“the magic of Halo is back” – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite was much appreciated by Marcus Lehto, one of the creators of the first chapter and of the series in general within Bungie, who was able to play the new title and share his impressions on Twitter, where he 343 Industries commended for being able to bring back the original magic of the series.

“Hat off in front of my friends at 343 Industries,” wrote Lehto, “The Halo Infinite campaign brings back the magic of Halo. I’m really enjoying these moments in the company of Chief! “It matters a lot when you consider that Lehto was basically the lead designer who created the character of Master Chief and one of the authors of the entire Halo series when he was in Bungie. .

The author then broke away from Bungie and recently created Disintegration, which turned out to be an interesting project but without being able to breach the public, so much so as to lead to the closure of the team.

Just in these weeks it emerged that Lehto is involved in the general relaunch of the Battlefield series by EA, in charge of developing content and projects within the new management of the series under the guidance of Vince Zampella.

Note that the developer has also detected some problem in his gaming experience, particularly in the use of the TacMap: “I am having difficulty distinguishing priority objectives on the map, a common problem or something to OK Boomer? ”He wrote in another message.