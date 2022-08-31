The magic of the Venice Film Festival returns: the 10 most spectacular dresses on the red carpet

THE BEST LOOKS OF THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL, YEAR BY YEAR

2021: Zendaya and the “naked” dress that left us speechless

Zendaya surprised with this Balmain at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

the protagonist of dunes I chose this dress Balmain, a wet look design that blends with your skin. Another occasion in which Zendaya showed that she dominates the codes of the red carpet like nobody else, in which she always leaves us with magnetic and unforgettable looks. The resounding emerald jewels of Bulgarian they put the color note.

2020: Nieves Álvarez, pure sophistication at the Venice Film Festival

Nieves lvarez, by Alberta Ferretti, at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

The Spanish model and presenter manages to dazzle in each appearance. We remember her draped dress from Alberta Ferretti, with bare shoulders and degraded skirt. To complete the styling, with which he went to the premiere from the italian movie Our Fatherchoose a matching necklace and ring from Bulgarian.

2019: Penlope Cruz and her magical tulle dress

Penlope Cruz at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in a Ralph & Russo dress.

We will see our most international actress again in this 79th edition of the Venice Film Festivalwhere to present his latest film, L’Immensit, we predict that dressed in Chanel. Meanwhile we remember one of her most viral looks, this impressive haute couture dress signed by Ralph & Russo. Ruffles, feathers, sequins… It doesn’t lack detail.