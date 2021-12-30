The magic shoes of Christmas / On Rai 2 the film with Candance Cameron

The magic shoes of Christmas, Rai 2 film directed by Michael Robison

The magical Christmas shoes will be broadcast today, Thursday 30 December, at 2.00 pm on Rai 2. It is a romantic film with some sci-fi and dramatic features produced in 2018 and directed by Michael Robison.

In the cast of the film we find Candance Cameron, Luke Macfarlane, Jean Smart, Vanessa Matsui, Kristian Bruun, Tenika Davis, Dan Willmott and many more. Although it is a film for the small screen, it is a comedy that can be watched from start to finish and which is especially suitable for this period.

The magic shoes of Christmas, the plot: a worker reached by an angel

The film The magical Christmas shoes tells the fate of a woman named Noelle, a good worker department stores that on a quiet day live an incredible experience. Reached by an angel despite an initial skepticism, he gives her shoes that can give her an incredible opportunity; travel into the past to relive the days of celebration already lived.

The woman, who for some time has been plagued by remorse and melancholy linked to her past, can thus go backwards trying to mend and modify personal stories that have conditioned her future.

She therefore accepts the gift of the angel, without asking herself the reasons that led the entity to reveal itself right in front of her. Projecting herself into the days of the past, she has the opportunity to understand some truths that she had not grasped when the events were current, understanding some sides of her existence and the dearest affections that allow her to finally undertake the present and the future with the right spirit.

