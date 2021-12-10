the magical teaser trailer celebrates the Harry Potter franchise

Unveiled the release date of the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3

A new teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the eagerly awaited third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off saga! The video informs all fans of the wizarding world that the first official trailer will be released on Monday 13 December 2021. This, however, is not a traditional teaser trailer, but a special video tribute to all Harry Potter fans and aficionados. They are the ones who keep the magic alive in the world! The video traces the entire history of the Warner Bros saga, from the films of Harry Potter up to the second chapter of Fantastic Beasts, showing the highlights of the series.

So Warner Bros. presents the new teaser: “Whether it’s on a page, a stage or a screen, it’s all part of a magical world. Continue the adventure with the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Monday “.

After the great success of the first two chapters – the first, released in 2016, grossed over $ 800 million worldwide, while the second, released in 2018, grossed 650 – Eddie Redmayne is ready to return as the magizoologist Newt Scamander. Great absent Johnny Depp, replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. Grindelwald will therefore have a new face, will fans be able to turn a blind eye? Warner Bros. has decided to fire the actor after the accusations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard and after losing the case for defamation against The Sun, the British tabloid that had called him a “Beater of wives”.

Set in the 1930s, the story leads to the wizarding world’s involvement in World War II and will explore wizarding communities in Bhutan, Germany, and China, as well as previously established locations including Brazil, the United States, and the United Kingdom. With the power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) rapidly growing, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) entrusts Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his friends with a mission that will lead to a confrontation with Grindelwald’s army and that will lead Dumbledore to reflect. how long he will remain on the sidelines of the impending war.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released in theaters on April 8, 2022.