the magnetic robot of medicine

A lump of slime moving around inside you like a giant amoeba probably isn’t the most comforting thing to happen to you, but no one said the future was pretty. What it will be is a safer world for those who ingest what they shouldn’t. Who has not happened? It is a common consultation between pediatricians and veterinarians and, well, emergency doctors have seen unspeakable things.

A group of engineers from the University of Hong Kong have created a robot destined to revolutionize plumbing: the one in your home and the one you take with you. The brainchild of Li Zhang – an engineer specializing in small-scale robotics and his biomedical applications – and his kit consists of a magnetic slime slime that I like to call the ‘plumbing roomba’.

With a consistency similar to that of custard (not to get scatological) and the possibility of being controlled by a magnetic field, this slime robot is perfect for moving through narrow channels of even 1.5 millimeters in diameter and can maneuver over multiple substrates in complex environments. In this video you posted New Scientist we can see how the robot is ideal for grabbing unreachable objects and fixing broken circuits and how it could be used on humans. For example, magnetic slime could be swallowed (glups) to cleanse the stomach and get rid of a battery ingested by mistake.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This is not the first similar robot. There are already soft robots that are capable of manipulating objects and others based on fluids that can navigate difficult spaces, but it is not common to combine both properties. The problem with silicone soft robots is that they are still not flexible enough, while fluid soft robots are too unstable. Instead, a magnetic slime robot combines the adaptability and stability of both and can even go as far as remelting and self-repairing after being cut with a knife.

To create this thing, that Venom is not the villain of Spider-Man but the futurescientists have mixed neodyne magnet particles (one of those rare chemical elements in the periodic table that you never learned to learn) with Borax and polyethylene (an innocuous type of alcohol that gives the texture of resin), and have coated it silicone to make it safe inside the body.

In a recent academic article, Li Zhang and his team claimed that, in addition to being a highlighter’s dream, a magnetic soft robot could be applied in humans to non-invasively access restricted spaces. It could offer ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, monitoring the body, micromanipulation of bodies and tissues, and targeted drug delivery. However, it still has to be tested to ensure that its magnetic particles (toxic to us) are not released into the body causing damage.

If in the future you want to avoid having a magnetic slime running through you, you know. Watch what you eat.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io