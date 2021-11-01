World

the main island of Tonga in lockdown for the first case since the beginning of the pandemic

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements





The vast archipelago of the South Pacific has identified his first case of Covid last week, after a traveler arriving from New Zealand tested positive and was isolated in a quarantine hotel.

The lockdown on the island of Tongatapu it will mean the closure of schools, bars and restaurants and the imposition of a night curfew. People will need to isolate themselves at home unless they are shopping for food or medicine, getting medical help, or accessing banking services.

Loading...
Advertisements

News of the case prompted hundreds of Tongans at vaccination sites all over the country. About 31% of Tongans are fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose, according to the Our World in Data research group.

The infected traveler was among 215 passengers who arrived on a flight from Christchurch, New Zealand.


Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Berlin Airport Asks For Cash To Avoid Bankruptcy – Last Hour

10 hours ago

“You the disease, we cure it.” Ten thousand against the G20

14 hours ago

Nine firefighters who died from the collapse of a cave during an exercise – Corriere.it

5 hours ago

“Producing more in Africa to vaccinate 70%”. Putin and Xi insist: recognize our serums

19 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button