the main island of Tonga in lockdown for the first case since the beginning of the pandemic

The vast archipelago of the South Pacific has identified his first case of Covid last week, after a traveler arriving from New Zealand tested positive and was isolated in a quarantine hotel.

The lockdown on the island of Tongatapu it will mean the closure of schools, bars and restaurants and the imposition of a night curfew. People will need to isolate themselves at home unless they are shopping for food or medicine, getting medical help, or accessing banking services.

News of the case prompted hundreds of Tongans at vaccination sites all over the country. About 31% of Tongans are fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose, according to the Our World in Data research group.

The infected traveler was among 215 passengers who arrived on a flight from Christchurch, New Zealand.