The main news of December of the streaming platforms

LUGANO – The last month of the year is full of movies and TV series to watch on streaming platforms. Here are the main proposals of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Netflix

As for Netflix, it is a decidedly heavy month that starts with the foot on the accelerator, and all manga. Yes, because on December 1st the popular anime arrives exclusively on the streaming platform, with a very strong meme rate, “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” with its fifth season. Set in the Stone Ocean prison, it stars Jolyne, Jotaro’s daughter. Be prepared for a lot of violence and unbelievable nonsense.

The Spanish epic de “The paper house”, with the second half of his season 5. How will the Professor’s gang get by this time? And what happened in the last episode is really … right?

It continues on December 15 with a big movie (or rather, one of the two of this December) that is “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino. The story follows the vicissitudes of the young Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), in a Naples of the 1980s on the eve of Maradona’s arrival.

On December 17th one of the hottest events of the year starts, the one with the second season of “The Witcher”, a real phenomenon from Netflix, which tries to repeat the success of the debut. For the witcher Geralt (Henry Cavill) in addition to monsters also the challenge of raising, and training, the young Ciri.

Time to return to Paris on December 22nd with the second season of “Emily in Paris”, a successful American comedy about the world of fashion that made the French a little maddened by stereotypes. Will you be able to correct the shot in this second round?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are just two of the (many) stars of a film, “Don’t Look Up” which speaks precisely of the cosmos. What would happen if a meteor was about to destroy the Earth? Could science be able to convince us? This is the basic – and also decidedly metaphorical – question of Adam McKay’s comedy which will be available from December 24th.

Prime Video

Friday 3 arrives “Harlem”, a comedy that follows four African American best friends (elegant and ambitious) in their lives in New York and, in particular, in the iconic neighborhood of Harlem, considered the mecca of black culture in the United States. The series, conceived by Tracy Oliver, follows the protagonists in the transition phase from the dreams of youth to the subsequent phases of their professional and sentimental lives.

The first five episodes of “The Ferragnez – The Series”, which follows what is probably the most famous couple of Italian show business: the one formed by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. The next three episodes will be available from December 16.

On December 10, however, the Rocinante spaceship leaves for its last journey with the conclusion of the popular sci-fi series “The Expanse”. Captain Holden & co. they will have a lot to do to save humanity not from one threat but actually … two!

On December 17th comes the second special of “The Grand Tour” in this lockdown, after the previous “Lochdown” with direction to Scotland. Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will grapple with the bizarre world of French cars in an episode with an evocative title “Carnage a Trois”. The trio will then grapple with the classic adventures (between the hilarious and the insane) in a journey between the Welsh hills and the English Channel, where the grand finale will take place.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus’ December gets off to a great start today with the epic “The Last Duel”. The (true) story of a duel in medieval France, directed by Ridley Scott and a very rich cast that includes among others Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (with the latter two writing the screenplay).

On December 8 it is up to “Welcome to earth”, original Disney and National Geographic series that takes the viewer on a journey to discover the greatest wonders of the planet. With an exceptional guide: Will Smith. The star will be accompanied by professional explorers to discover deserts, volcanoes in eruptions and particular animals. The series is produced by Darren Aronofsky.

On December 24, a Christmas story could not be missing: so here it is “Christmas again?”, starring 12-year-old Rowena, known as Ro. Sad for the divorce of her parents, she expresses to the neighborhood Santa Claus the wish that things would return to the way they were before and is, in a sense, granted: she will then be allowed to relive Christmas day again and again, until allow her to discover the true meaning of this holiday.

Finally, on December 29th, here is the new product of the Star Wars universe: “The Book of Boba Fett” is a spin-off of “The Mandalorian” and stars, of course, the legendary galactic bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand. The two return to the sands of Tatooine to reclaim the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

