The main news on Tuesday about the war in Ukraine

For news updated as it arrives, follow the Post’s liveblog.

• Tuesday began with some major bombings on several Ukrainian cities, especially Sumy, in the north-east of the country, where the bombs hit residential buildings killing 21 people, including two children.

• For the fourth consecutive day, Russia has proposed creating “humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to escape from cities besieged and bombed by its army. In recent days, the creation of these “corridors” had failed because the Russian army had violated the curfew, deliberately firing on civilians it should have spared (something that was already seen during the war in Syria, and which is believed to be part of a specific war strategy of Russia). On Tuesday, however, it was possible to find a limited agreement on only one “humanitarian corridor”: precisely in Sumy. Russia allowed the evacuation of civilians to Poltava, about 150 kilometers further south, and despite some uncertainty, the ceasefire lasted all day.

The success of the Sumy “humanitarian corridor” probably contributed to the fact that hundreds of foreign students from countries close to Russia had been blocked for days in the city: in particular, 700 Indian students for whom the government of India had lobbied, and various other Chinese.

• In other areas of Ukraine, however, the humanitarian corridors have failed as they had in the previous days. In Mariupol, a city in the south of the country that had been besieged for days, without water or electricity, the Russian forces almost immediately began bombing the area where civilians and humanitarian aid were supposed to pass.

• In the evening, US President Joe Biden announced a major new economic measure against Russia by banning all Russian oil and gas imports. At the same time, the UK announced that it would ban imports of Russian oil, but only at the end of the year. Russia’s energy sources make up 8 percent of US imports, while Russian oil is equivalent to 8 percent of UK imports (which does not import gas from Russia).

For the European Union, completely eliminating imports of Russian energy sources is more complicated, because on average 40 percent of gas imports into the Union come from Russia. The European Commission, also in the afternoon, announced a plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas, which would aim to reduce gas needs by two thirds by the end of the year, and make the Union completely independent from Russian gas by 2030. .

The other news

• Lega leader Matteo Salvini is in Poland, but has not received a warm welcome.

• British multinational Shell, one of the largest oil companies in the world, has announced that it will no longer buy oil from Russia.

• According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there are two million refugees who have fled Ukraine. There is talk of the most serious migratory flow in Europe since the Second World War.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a speech in front of UK House of Commons deputies in connection from Kiev on Tuesday afternoon. In his speech, in addition to quoting the British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a famous verse by the English playwright William Shakespeare, Zelensky said that the Ukrainians will continue “to fight for their land, at any cost”.