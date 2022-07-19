The main nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Nominations for the Emmy Awards, the most important in television, were announced on Tuesday.

Below is the list of nominees in the main categories. The awards will be presented at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”





“Euphoria”

“ozarks”

“severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary





“barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“What We Do In The Shadows”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“dopesick”

“The Dropout”





“Inventing Anna”

“Pam&Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”





BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”





Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozarks”





Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozarks”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”





Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner Of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From A Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”





Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”





Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our channel Youtube and turn on notifications, or follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.