Entertainment

The main nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Nominations for the Emmy Awards, the most important in television, were announced on Tuesday.

Below is the list of nominees in the main categories. The awards will be presented at a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

In this image released by AMC, Bob Odenkirk in a scene from "Better Call Saul". (Greg Lewis/AMC via AP)

In this image released by AMC, Bob Odenkirk in a scene from “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis/AMC via AP)

“Euphoria”

“ozarks”

“severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

In this image released by ABC, Janelle James in a scene from "Abbott Elementary". (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via AP)

In this image released by ABC, Janelle James in a scene from “Abbott Elementary.” (Gilles Mingasson/ABC via AP)

“barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“What We Do In The Shadows”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“dopesick”

“The Dropout”

Hulu image of Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout". (Beth Dubber/Hulu via AP)

Hulu image of Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout.” (Beth Dubber/Hulu via AP)

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam&Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

In this image released by Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis in a scene from "ted lasso". (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP)

In this image released by Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis in a scene from “Ted Lasso.” (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+ via AP)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

In this image released by Amazon Studios, Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". (Amazon Studios via AP)

In this image released by Amazon Studios, Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” (Amazon Studios via AP)

Fifth Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, “Ozarks”

In this image released by Netflix, Jason Bateman in a scene from "Ozarks". (Netflix via AP)

In this image released by Netflix, Jason Bateman in a scene from “Ozark.” (Netflix via AP)

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozarks”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Showtime image of Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in "Yellowjackets." (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime via AP)

Showtime image of Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in “Yellowjackets.” (Kailey Schwerman/Showtime via AP)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner Of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From A Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Hulu image of Michael Keaton in "dopesick". (Gene Page/Hulu via AP)

Hulu image of Michael Keaton in “Dopesick”. (Gene Page/Hulu via AP)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Julia Garner in the Netflix series "Inventing Anna". (Nicole Rivelli/Netflix via AP)

Julia Garner in the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” (Nicole Rivelli/Netflix via AP)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our channel Youtube and turn on notifications, or follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

3 emotional movies to watch on Netflix

16 mins ago

Johnny Depp appears in Italy and they speculate with a new partner

27 mins ago

Viola Davis leads a group of formidable female warriors in The Woman King trailer

38 mins ago

May Sienna Miller, with Bardot hairstyle and coat-dress, be your spring inspiration

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button