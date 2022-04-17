The main reason Zendaya changed her diet

Although she is one of the young women of the moment and everyone is talking about her, the truth is that Zendaya she is quite secretive about her private life. On her Instagram account, she only shows her upcoming projects and the jobs she does as a model.

Although she keeps a low profile, she has been encouraged to talk about some details that are important to her: like her family and the effort her parents made for her to succeed in Hollywood. She also took the time to talk about her diet and reveal why he has changed it in recent years. The actress assured that behind this decision a very important reason is hidden and for which she constantly fights.

Zendaya’s life as a vegetarian

In an interview, Zendaya revealed that he stopped eating meat when he was 11 years old. This decision was supported by several reasons, but the main reason was because he is an animal lover.

In this way, he began a new life as vegetarian. The day his head clicked was when she was traveling with his father in the car; At one point, the man decided to stop at a slaughterhouse to explain to his daughter what was happening there.

“I thought it was horrible, all these animals packed in there, waiting to be killed. I couldn’t believe that was my meat!”, revealed the protagonist of Euphoria. After that event, the young woman decided not to consume animals and carry out a diet plant based.

Although the visit to the slaughterhouse had a very strong impact on her life, the interpreter was already analyzing becoming a vegetarian after watching the documentary Walls Glass. This title was made by PETA.

During the interview, the actress revealed that he had never liked the taste of meat much. However, she had a rather strange dream where he saw it raining hamburgers and other giant foods. Because she chose not to consume animals from the age of 11, Zendaya assured that it is not strange to be a carnivore. “The only thing I miss is my mom’s famous turkey burgers, but that’s about it,” she acknowledged.

