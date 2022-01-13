The main threat of 2022 for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that nobody talks about

After a record year for the two meme tokens Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, 2022 promises to be a very difficult year. What to Expect? What threatens the DOGE and SHIB tokens? Let’s be clear.

Last week, Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist, released his latest research report titled ‘Crypto Outlook: Don’t Fight the Fed‘- which examines the impact of government interest rate hikes on the cryptocurrency market. Although McGlone’s outlook isn’t good for thousands of crypto projects without naming, he claims that Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are likely to be hit particularly hard.

Rising inflation forces the Fed to try to cool the economy

Since May 2021, monthly year-over-year inflation has exceeded 5%. Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) might raise interest rates three times this year to cool the economy and slow inflation. The Fed also announced that the first rate hike could occur as early as March 2022.

In general, when interest rates rise, investors tend to migrate from high-risk speculative investments to safer options. As higher rates require more expensive loans, corporate profits are squeezed, which is likely to push risk-averse investors into ‘safe’ investments like bonds.

According to McGlone, that escape from high-risk investments it would damage DOGE and SHIB and other cryptocurrencies. McGlone stated in his report:

‘Cryptocurrencies are outpacing speculative excesses and the recent slump could be an indicator that the broader market tide is set to recede. The peaks of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu meme coins coincided with market highs. SHIB in the second half of 2021 and DOGE in the first half of 2021 are examples of a speculative hype and amusement for speculators on an unprecedented global scale, 24/7. ‘

What it is saying is that what rises quickly tends to fall just as fast, as has happened recently for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. McGlone labels those coins as’highly speculative‘within the already volatile class of cryptographic assets.

Fed rate hikes could disproportionately damage DOGE and SHIB

McGlone noted in particular that the cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether will likely perform well in the face of Fed action on interest rates, but this is not the case for highly speculative projects such as DOGE and SHIB,

McGlone states:

‘The shift between primarily speculative cryptocurrencies competing with Bitcoin, ETH and USDT is a model that investors should be careful about.’

The entire cryptocurrency industry started the year down, but DOGE and SHIB have fallen deeper and harder than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin and Ethereum have fallen from their respective all-time highs of around 40% and 30%. Compared, DOGE is down 78% from its all-time high of $ 0.74 in May and is now trading at 0.1606 dollars at the time of writing. SHIB is down 64% today since it hit a record high of $ 0.00008845, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

From their peaks, either DOGE that SHIB they have since come out of the top 10 coins by market cap and McGlone suggests that those speculative assets could further decline in the face of rising interest rates.

‘The endless battle for the best cryptocurrenciesoften fueled by hype and speculation, it makes us realize that most of the fastest rising coins are the most dangerous. ‘

Both McGlone and no other expert can say for sure what the future of cryptocurrencies is. The fact is that the Fed’s interest rate hike will most likely weigh on all risk-related assets, primarily cryptocurrencies, but also the stock market, will have to fight hard to continue the run of the last year, and probably it will not be enough.

