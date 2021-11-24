The major cryptocurrencies of the Metaverse are providing double-digit returns

The three major cryptocurrencies in the metaverse are seeing double-digit rises today. Metaverse digital currencies are providing real returns for cryptocurrency investors.

Metaverse cryptocurrencies continue to dominate the digital currency market once again. The three main cryptocurrencies of the metaverse The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA) e Enjin Coin (ENJ) recorded earnings that reached 32.3%, 10% and 19%, respectively, today alone.

The Sandbox was one of the big winners this month in the cryptocurrency market. Currently, i SAND tokens increased by around 600% only in the last month, as enthusiasm builds before the November 29 launch date of ‘The Sandbox Alpha‘. This event ‘play-to-earn‘will allow 5,000 select players to earn a variety of prizes including non-fungible tokens (NFT) and up to 1,000 SAND tokens. THE play-to-ear Metaverse games they continue to increase in popularity and provide a key catalyst for investors looking to this main cryptocurrency of the Metaverse, precisely SAND.

What are play-to-earn games? Play-to-earn allows players to earn a steady stream of crypto simply by participating in the game

Decentraland is a major player in the metaverse; offers users the ability to play games, participate in virtual events and trade goods in digital markets. Platform users trade MANA, the native token of this metaverse game.

Enjin Coin has gained a tremendous amount of attention in recent times like token that powers the Enjin network. A network focused on NFTs, the Enjin ecosystem provides’one of the largest game / app NFT networks in the world‘. As a result, investors on the Metaverse looked to Enjin Coin’s role in supporting projects like Efinity, a project that the company says.it will serve as an infrastructure for the decentralized and cross-chain Metaverse‘.

What to expect now from the main cryptocurrencies of the Metaverse?

Each of these cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse it is certainly exciting for those intrigued by the growth potential of this nascent industry. As blockchain technology intersects with the metaverse, investors seem willing to put in some venture capital to ‘work’ in this hyper-growth space.

Like other metaverse-related stocks, see Metaverse Stocks for example, metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies are on the rise (see also: The Ranking of the Best Metaverse Cryptocurrencies ready to explode). It looks like investors are considering higher long-term growth rates and faster adoption in the values ​​of these activities.

Digital assets are difficult to evaluate; however, in this case, there appears to be some degree of overlap with how investors think about the valuations of stocks and cryptocurrencies in this particular niche.

Real-time graphs of Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA) and Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Build your ideal crypto wallet starting with just € 50



Where to invest in Metaverse Cryptocurrencies?

There are currently few cryptocurrency exchanges that allow you to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies from the Metaverse. One option is definitely offered by two major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase. Broker like eToro they do not currently trade these digital currencies but we can bet that they will soon make their appearance on the eToro platform, thus also offering the option copy trading.

Could it be interesting for you: eToro vs Binance. The comparison of the two popular cryptocurrency exchanges

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. We decline all responsibility for any information exposed in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.