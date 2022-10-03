The major summer festival project for 2023

After two years of forced shutdown, the festivals went through the summer of 2022 with the desire to forget the pandemic. Upon arrival, the sector recorded record attendance figures. Beneath this glowing record, however, many challenges loom on the horizon. Between energy crisis, new modes of consumption, representation of women in programming and phenomena of ghettoization, it is a real project that is announced for 2023.

Far from the fields and the heat wave, a few musical gatherings still dot the autumn. Thereby, until October 16, in Brussels and Wallonia, the FrancoFaune vogue from room to room to peddle the benefits of the French language. In the capital, Bozar is preparing to host the 5th edition of the Nuits Sonores. From October 12 to 16, the event looks like a must for fans of electronic music. During the month of November, finally, the Fifty Lab will look at the emerging values ​​of the alternative scene with some great international promises on the program. In the ranks of the festivals, however, the time is now to take stock, but above all to reflect.





“Uncertainty around ticketing is definitely one of the big trends for summer 2022.”



Didier Gosset Spokesperson for the Federation of Wallonia-Brussels Music Festivals (FFMWB)

After two years of pandemic, the sector has woken up. In good shape, but shaken by some post-covid realities, the community is currently going through a period of transition. “This year, faced with the cancellations and postponements of the festivals in 2020 and 2021, the public was cautious when buying a ticket. Very often, everything was decided at the last minute”, indicates Didier Gosset, the spokesperson for the Federation of Wallonia-Brussels Music Festivals (FFMWB). “The Balkan Trafik festival, for example, went from a 60% fill rate to 100% in less than 48 hours… The uncertainty surrounding ticketing is undoubtedly one of the major trends of summer 2022. It is impossible, however, to say that this mode of consumption will last over time. One thing is certain: the period is undecided. And as long as a return to normalcy is not assured on the health, political and economic levels, we will witness the emergence of outliers on the festival map.” To anticipate these paradigm shifts, L’Echo is set out to meet the kingpins of a rapidly changing sector.

1. Labor





“In the cultural landscape, the health crisis has left many people on the floor.”



Luc Messen Manager of Noves Group

“In the cultural landscape, the health crisis has left many people on the floor”, recalls Luc Messen, manager of Noves Group, a company active in the production of events. Present at festivals like Dour, Rock Werchter, Ronquières, Esperanzah!, Couleur Café or Graspop Metal Meeting, the service provider masters all the technical and logistical cogs necessary for the implementation of such gatherings. “When these events restarted, we were facing a labor shortage. Sound engineers, lighting designers, videographers and many other profiles have preferred to turn to other sectors of activity rather than waiting for the resumption of concerts in Belgium…”

20% On average, production costs have increased by some 20% in 2022 to attract skilled labor.





“The pandemic is at the origin of a click: it was high time that the technical bubble was paid for at its fair value.”



Luc Messen Manager of Noves Group

thereupon, an old adage has come true: everything that is rare is precious. In order to attract a qualified workforce, festivals have therefore had to put their hands in their wallets. On average, production costs have increased by some 20% in 2022. “It will not go down,” predicts Luc Messen. “The pandemic is at the origin of a click: it was high time that the technical bubble was paid for at its fair value. In 2023, festival organizers will have to anticipate this aspect by asking themselves the right questions. From our point of view, it now seems inconceivable for a festival to pay 300,000 euros for a headliner, when it plans a budget of 3,500 euros for the sound team. Artists can no longer demand pay raises without considering the salaries of the people who make their gigs feasible.”

2. The energy crisis

The economic model of festivals is based on an ephemeral basis. “Arrived in an agricultural field and there setting up stages in order to organize four days of celebration for 120,000 people is necessarily energy-intensive“, continues Luc Messen. “Sound system, transport, diesel, fuel oil, air conditioning systems, not to mention the fridges and beer pumps running at full speed in the bars: organizing a festival has a significant energy cost.”





“Degrowth is now a sine qua non for our stability.”



Jean-Yves Laffineur Director and artistic programmer of Esperanzah!

Faced with soaring energy prices, two trends already seem to be taking shape in the distance. “On the one hand, events will postpone the increase in costs on the prices of entries and drinks”, notes Didier Gosset. “This summer, for example, you already had to pay 6 euros to buy a beer at Tomorrowland. On the other hand, some operators will work on an equal budget. It is a logic of decrease, already in progress in a festival like Esperanzah !” Where Jean-Yves Laffineur, the director and artistic programmer, wants to be Cartesian. “Decline is now a sine qua non for our stability“, he says.

On his side, Luc Messen advocates a form of “slow engineering”. “In the future, it will be a question of slowing down its energy consumption. So the question will not be how to curb costs, but rather whether how to optimize your energy consumption in a reasoned way. This subject is currently being studied by all the circuit operators. But miracle solutions will not fall from the sky in a few months. We have to be realistic: in 2023, the energy bill for festivals will be steep.”





“This energy crisis may even affect us doubly, because of the energy bill and the choices that festival-goers will have to make.”



Jean-Yves Laffineur Director and artistic programmer of Esperanzah!

On the side of the abbey of Floreffe, the director of Esperanzah! confirms the observation with a hint of concern in his voice. “This energy crisis may even affect us doubly“, he specifies. “The soaring prices will certainly have an impact on the purchasing power of the population. This is not without consequence. Before, it was possible to buy tickets for three or four different festivals. Now people will have to make choices and, perhaps even, to limit oneself to only one festival per year. There is no secret: the public’s wallet has its limits.”

3. Parity

28% Of 625 musical projects proposed in the various programs, only 28% were carried by women.

In the early days of summer 2022, a study headed by the Scivias platform considered the question of the representation of genres in the programming of thirteen festivals well known to the public in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation. Under a magnifying glass, the posters of these events delivered some striking figures. Of 625 musical projects proposed in the various programs, only 28% were carried by women. “This report is a first”, underlines Sarah Bouhatous, coordinator at Scivias. “Until then, there was no data available on the representation of women on festival bills. The best way to draw attention to the inequalities present is to quantify them. Our report does not aim to denounce the festivals or point the finger at them. The idea is above all to take stock of the situation, to photograph reality at a given moment.”





“This quantified study concerning the representation of women in festivals has caused a real awareness.”



Sarah Bouhatous Coordinator at Scivias

The publication of the study did not fail to react. “This document has caused a real awareness,” continues Sarah Bouhatous. “Several festivals are now considering moving towards a much more inclusive program. ” Meetings like Esperanzah! or Fifty Lab have already committed to parity. Others should follow in 2023.

4. Ghettoization





This way of compartmentalizing the musical offer, of ghettoizing it, makes it possible to better target audiences and promote communication mechanisms.





Long unifiers and vectors of different musical currents, festivals are now adapting to the realities of the virtual sphere. In the age of social networks, audiences connect every day to a news feed predefined by areas of common interest: everyone in their bubble, as close as possible to their convictions and their comfort zone. To adjust to these digital practices, many events are now working in ultra-limited artistic spheres. This way of compartmentalizing the musical offer, of ghettoizing it, makes it possible to better target audiences and promote communication mechanisms.





“This way of standardizing the programming is perhaps likely to thwart the plans of other more eclectic events.”



Didier Gosset Federation of Wallonia-Brussels Music Festivals.

In Hasselt, for example, the new Hear Hear! concentrated on the sure values ​​of alternative rock. In Liège, the Les Ardentes festival has been a resounding success by profiling itself as “the” meeting place for urban music. Mainly devoted to rap, the event saw its attendance rate jump from 80,000 to 210,000 festival-goers. “This way of standardizing the programming is perhaps likely to thwart the plans of other events, also interested in rap and urban music”, remarks Didier Gosset, at the Federation of Wallonia-Brussels Music Festivals. “Today, the role of the generalist tends rather to go back to smaller operators. Festivals such as the Micro, in Liège, or the BlueBird, in the Namur region, indeed offer eclectic posters.“Will the appetite for festivals focused on an exclusive niche fall in 2023? “To answer this question, we will have to turn to booking agencies. Because, behind the scenes, it is the artistic agents who negotiate fees and the distribution of artists on the festival map.“

5. The place in question

During the summer of 2022, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Jack White and other Rolling Stones have dodged the festival circuit to perform in front of their audience, in stadiums or large concert halls. In the press and communication department of Live Nation, Nele Bigaré puts the phenomenon into perspective. “The situation is not really different from the pre-covid era,” she argues. “In July 2018, Justin Timberlake gave a concert at the Sportpaleis, for example.”

The pandemic, however, seems to have reshuffled the cards. “The proliferation of concerts in halls and stadiums is linked to contractual commitments signed before 2020“, explains Didier Gosset. “Many agreements, concluded before the health crisis, are still not honored. From then on, the postponements of dates accumulate. In this regard, 2022 and 2023 will be years of market regulation. Some observers are even considering an extension of this phenomenon until 2024.” It remains to be seen whether this period of regulation will not generate new consumption habits in the ranks of the public. “It is indeed a possibility. But again, only time will tell for sure.”