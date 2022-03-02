The majority of Glovo shareholders wanted to get out of the company at the time of its sale

Oscar Pierre acknowledges in Mobile that the transaction has not yet been executed and that it will be closed at market price, which will leave the company’s valuation far from the 2,300 million euros initially estimated



The sale of Glovo to Delivery Hero continues to give something to talk about. The founder of the Catalan start-up, oscar pierreexplained this Tuesday on the stage of the Mobile World Congress that when the agreement was closed, the majority of shareholders wanted to leave the company. “It came to a point that we were misaligned with most of the ‘shareholders’: they wanted to leave and the team was super excited to continue building,” said the entrepreneur, who has confessed to feeling much freer now when running the company and that, if it started over, it would be somewhat more opaque with its shareholders.

In fact, as confirmed by the businessman, Delivery Hero has ended up buying all the part of the company that was in the hands of investors outside the team, with which the German company has become its sole shareholder. He, however, has not wanted to sell his part at the moment. “I still believe a lot in the project, it’s very early,” said Pierre.

In this sense, the entrepreneur has also shed some light on the amount of the transaction. The agreement, which was based on an exchange of shares, placed Glovo’s market value at 2,300 million euros, but according to Pierre, this figure “is a bit false”. The founder of the Catalan start-up has explained that the transaction has not yet been executed, so the final valuation of the company is still pending on the price of the shares at the time that this happens. What seems obvious at the moment is that it will be a considerably lower figure than initially estimated, since Delivery Hero has been falling drastically on the stock market for several weeks.

“We are not worried – the CEO of Glovo has assured -, Delivery Hero is behaving [igualmente] better than its competitors.”

Presence in Ukraine

Pierre was invited to 4 Years From Now (4YFN), the Mobile start-ups fair, as one of the most recognized entrepreneurs in the ecosystem, and, as such, has also explained part of his vision for the company. According to his account, one of the company’s strengths has been both its strategy to open markets and its agility when it comes to closing them when a landing has not materialized. The most obvious example, he has said, is Brazil, a market from which they left just 6 months after starting to operate after seeing the power there of just eat.

Thus, Glovo has established itself with around 50 markets in its portfolio, including Ukraine. He also spoke about this on the Mobile stage, where he explained that in the face of the Russian offensive they have offered, among other things, to evacuate the company’s personnel and advance the workers their three months’ salary.