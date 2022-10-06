the make-up of discord – Liberation

By appearing on TikTok with lips made up of transparent gloss, with a brown outline, the model angered black and Latin American women.

If you’re a fan of the golden age of American hip-hop and R’n’B culture, you probably remember this make-up aesthetic that was all the rage among certain black artists, between the 80s and the beginning of the 2000s: a stroke of black or brown pencil on the contour of the lips, made shiny by a touch of transparent gloss. Enough to make the mouth luscious and sexy. If we lend the technique to American visible minorities in the 90s, we must remember that many women wore this style, regardless of their skin color.

Twenty years later, the American model Hailey Rhode Bieber, wife of singer Justin Bieber and daughter of one of the actors of the Baldwin clan, brought up to date the process, renamed brownie glazed lips (which could be painfully translated as “lips that shine like after eating a brownie”), in several videos posted on TikTok. It took him badly. If Internet users on the lookout for the smallest make-up routines of starlets obsessed these days by trends nineties appreciated, the demonstration was not unanimous. It even provoked the ire of black and Latin American women who saw it as yet another gesture of cultural appropriation. Born on American campuses, this concept is the legacy of the postcolonial research field of the 1980s, as ethnologist Monique Jeudy-Ballini explained to Release in 2016. Proponents of this concept denounce the use by members of the dominant Western society of material and immaterial goods from formerly colonized countries or historically oppressed minorities such as African Americans or Amerindians.

“You didn’t invent anything”

For women who accuse Hailey Bieber of cultural appropriation, this style comes from their cultures and was even, at the time, a way to compensate for the lack of cosmetics dedicated to “typical” women, with black or dark skin. This way of making up the lips has also been popularized by stars like TLC, Aaliyah, Toni Braxton or Brandy on the afro side, or singers like Selena, Gloria Estefan or Jennifer Lopez, on the Latino side. Not to mention the actresses who notably marked the period of newjack like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Halle Berry or Vanessa Williams. This look is also reminiscent of the morello cherries or singers from French-speaking Africa whose K7s were snapped up in France in the 80s and 90s.

Ironic comment from a Latin American woman under Hailey Bieber’s video: “Apparently Latinas are all the rage…” Another is irritated, in Spanish: “Hey baby girl, this has been my grandmothers, aunts, mothers and neighbors technique for years. You didn’t invent anything.” “If you’re trying to create buzz with something, you can at least tell where it came from”, denounces a Tiktokeuse. An annoyed black woman abounds: “Frankly, it’s not good to pass off a brown pencil stroke as an original idea and, on top of that, to call it a brownie. This make-up was created for women of color who have long had to fight to get brands to stop naming dark cosmetics by food names.” In fact, if the ranges of foundations for “women of color” have expanded, these products are still often called “cappuccino”, “cocoa”… That said, certain hair dyes intended for white women are also entitled to names with a food echo, from “chocolate” to “chestnut glaze”…

“My mother is Italian and did the same thing”

There are also some to defend Hailey Bieber. “People see evil everywhere” or “What makes you so angry? The 90s are making a comeback in both fashion and makeup. And Swedish girls also made up their lips like that in the 90s I point out to you». Another woman says: “My mother is Italian and with her sisters they were doing the same thing in the 90s. It’s not cultural appropriation.”

Remember that Hailey Bieber is not the first to provoke such reactions. We remember Beyoncé and her traditional Indian outfit in a clip with Coldplay in 2016, Kim Kardashian and her braids “African style” on the red carpet in 2018 (she will reiterate several times) or even Justin Bieber sporting dreadlocks, a symbol of Jamaican culture, on Instagram, in April 2021. And ready-to-wear like haute couture are regularly pinned for the use of textiles, patterns, hairstyles or accessories “borrowed” from various cultures.