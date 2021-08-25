the makeup of the actress for an always young face

Few of the beauty secrets of the most famous celebrities still remain a secret. However, at times, brushing up on the tricks of the trade of facialists and beauty consultants for Hollywood divas can be a cause for curiosity. Among the most clicked beauty routines, for example, there is that of Jennifer Aniston. The American actress, who blows out 52 candles this year, is in fact one of the most popular faces in the show. Her soap and water beauty has always been a cause for praise, and her beauty secrets have been slowly discovered or revealed by herself. In addition to Jennifer Aniston’s morning routine today, which includes ten to twenty minutes of meditation, followed by a hearty breakfast and a workout to keep the body toned, there is in fact a small tool, a particular tool, which accompanies the always an actress.

It’s called Ziip, and it’s the epitome of spa facial treatment at home. Jennifer Aniston has in fact told of using this device on a daily basis, and of having benefited from it: “I have never experienced such evident results from such a small machine”, revealed the actress to Hello! Magazine Ziip is in fact an object of desire that is easy to use: wireless and portable, white with golden profiles, it is used to make facial treatments at home, and helps prevent the signs of aging, leaving the skin soft and smooth, promoting replacement mobile phone. Designed in 2015 by Melanie Simon, an aesthetic expert, and David Mason, developed by a small team of doctors and engineers, together with skincare experts, Ziip is sophisticated and extremely delicate, the beauty routine tool to be adopted without delay.

Through the microcurrent, this small skin treatment machine contributes to the tone of the face, encouraging the cells to regenerate and create a radiant and healthy effect. Through a facial to be repeated at home whenever you want, and suggestions to follow according to the video guides offered on the official app, this small technological tool transforms the beauty routine into a moment of satisfaction. Word of Jennifer Aniston.

