The makeup product that (really) takes years away from you without complicating your life

Blush gives your makeup that final touch that provides a healthy and youthful flush. It can be applied to achieve an immediate ‘lifting’ effect, it helps to hide dark circles and allows you to sculpt or refine the features. Long live draping!

Never (or almost never) was blush a priority in women’s makeup gestures. He had his great moment of glory in the 80s but, like everything in that decade, he sinned by excess. So much so, that a decade later we had forgotten and even repudiated it until Kim (Kardashian) arrived and took it out of ostracism, becoming part of the arsenal necessary to perform his already famous ‘contouring’, back in 2014. Little by little this form application (too cumbersome) was turning towards a less dramatic style and simpler execution. The ‘contouring’ was losing strength as it gained popularity draping, a technique to sculpt the face based only on blush, capable of transforming the facial structure, enhancing volume while adding luminosity to the face However, the blush has another great quality, which is why many of us have made it our flagship product: it is great as an architect of a good face effect and the best teammate if you play in the ‘efortless make up’ league.

“Blush is everything, it brings any look to life. It is as essential as wearing mascara,” confirms Sergio Antón de las Nieves, makeup artist for the NYX Professional Makeup Rising Stars program. And it is, because as confirmed by Fanny Maurer, make up artist at KVD Beauty, blush gives the complexion a feeling of freshness and health. “Adds an attractive glimmer of youth to the face”. One reason why, whether it is fashionable or not, blush occupies a privileged place in our makeup bag. On the catwalks we have seen him shine in the parades of Este, Brandon Maxwell or Carlina Herrerawhile in the last Emmy awards, Elle Fanning was an example of how pink blush can elevate a look to the maximum of freshness.

In recent months, blush has given much to talk about becoming the perfect tool to replicate a skin effect ‘burnt’ (not bathed) by the sun. The networks were flooded with blush, thanks to Hailey Berry (of course), with numerous tutorials on a technique that, in reality, does not require much explanation. It gave a slight twist to the classic ‘sunkissed’ finish. The crux of the matter? Get a pink blush, increase its intensity on the cheeks and (here’s the novelty) give a good touch of blush also on the bridge of the nose. As simple as it is flattering.

But autumn has arrived and emulating burnt skin does not accompany the ‘mood’ of the season. Autumn asks to lower the intensity a bit, but not to give up color. Now that we have to digest that we have lost the tone of vacation, “a shade of pink blush (an infallible color range), allows us to lengthen the color of summer”, comments Sergio Antón for whom the effect of skin kissed (not burned) by the sun is timeless. We return to a more natural look, applied to the upper part of the cheeks for a fresh and healthy face”, maintains Maurer.

It is clear that if we want to see ourselves with a good face, we will have to resort to blush and use ourselves in draping, with more or less energy. The good thing about blush is that its use is not governed by strict rules. His choice is not particularly complicated, because it is a product that gives a lot of play and always works, in all its textures and nuances.

“I don’t like to think in a special tone since I love that people do what they like instead of following the rules. still i I would advise black women not to go for a light color (purple suits them) and white women to go for subtle tones.” advises the KVD make-up artist. When it comes to textures, she points out that powder blushes tend to be more pigmented, allowing you to create any kind of look. For Sergio Antón, the choice of one product or another depends a lot on the style of the person and what you like, “in the end, textures are a matter of great taste, and the finishes are the same. You can opt for glossy or matte finishes depending on the timing and focus of your look.” In short, total freedom.

Of course, Fanny Maurer adds a consideration. “Cream and liquid blushes won’t last as long as a powder blush, but I love using them for a glowy look. and more natural. Powder blush will be more matte and long-lasting.” Still, for this makeup artist, using a matte and shimmer blush together allows for a nice texture.

How to apply blush for a lifting effect?

In addition to the flattering ‘sunkissed’ effects and good face, the blush can be used in ‘lifting’ mode and lift the features with a few strategically applied touches. The technique does not require greater skill. In this case it is about applying the blush on the apple of the cheeks and sweep diagonally (not horizontally) to the temple. Then, blend upwards and lightly spread over the outer third of the upper lid and the arch of the brow.

The last (or penultimate) that the networks have revealed to us is the use of blush to hide dark circles. Yes, you read correctly: the blush goes out of its comfort zone (the cheeks) and goes up to the lower eye socket. The technique consists of applying one or two dots of fluid and pigmented pink blush to the part of the eye area next to the tear duct and then adding a few touches of concealer on top, also fluid and in a light tone. Next, blend and blend very well with a brush, subtly extending it above the malar bone and the eyecup furrow. In this way it camouflages the dark circles and provides a youthful tone in the highest part of the cheekbone adding light to the look.

In any case, just use a pink, fluid or cream blush to transform the dull, sallow tone of a mature or stressed face into one that radiates freshness and luminosity, two hallmarks of youthful skin.