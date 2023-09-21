The Málaga French Film Festival hosts 12 premieres and preview events in its official section.

Málaga, September 21 (Europa Press) –

The Alliance Française of Málaga has announced this Thursday the official program of the 29th Málaga French Film Festival, which will take place from October 13 to 20, 2023 in different locations in the capital of Málaga and will offer an official section with 12 premieres and previews . ,

It will include such luminaries of French-speaking cinema as Carine Viard, Alex Lutz, Sophie Dupuis, Paul Kircher, Khalil Ben Garbia and Jimmy Laporrel-Tresor.

Tickets for the official and retrospective sections go on sale this Friday and can be purchased at the Cine Albéniz box office and online at unientradas.es and festivalfrancesmalaga.es.

Additionally, the first exhibition of photographer Christophe Brachet, the film day for students ‘Le Cinema Bien Sur’, short film and documentary sections at the Center Pompidou Málaga and Ateneo de Málaga respectively, and the Music of Saint Graal, at the closing party in La Termica. Elissa Kwame and Restinga (DJ set) completed this year’s material.

The presentation included Alianza Francesa de Málaga and Sullivan Bennetier, director of the Málaga French Film Festival, who explained that “This year, the festival has the slogan ‘Screen of Possibilities’ in its concept and image as a way of capturing experiences that Happens in a movie theater.

Bénetier declared, “The screen is a portal that unites the lives of those who create cinema and those who watch or consume it, but also a mirror, an opportunity to find our own relevant role.” This year’s programming will take place at the Albéniz Cinema, but will also involve the Ateneo de Málaga and the San Telmo Art School as venues to showcase documentaries and other types of cinema.

He also mentioned the collaboration that the Festival has established with Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol and its project to offset the carbon footprint emitted during the 29FCFM festival.

Julia Branche, programming manager of the 29th Málaga French Film Festival, explained that this year “diversity goes beyond the stories or representation in films; it is also present in the way different film genres present their contrasting views and opinions”.

Justin Truitt’s ‘Anatomie d’une chute’ is the film (out of competition) that opens the 29th edition. After winning the Palme d’Or in the previous edition of the Cannes Festival, the Festival presents this pre-premiere in Andalusia. Ahead of its premiere in Spain in December. Triet will also be the star of a retrospective session with screenings of ‘La Bataille de Solferino’, ‘Victoria’ and ‘Sybil’.

‘Solo’, directed by Quebecer Sophie Dupuis, who will present the film, tells the story of a toxic relationship between two drag queens. Starring Théodore Pellerin, Félix Maritaud, it is one of the national previews, like ‘Les Rascals’, first by Jimmy Laporrel-Trésor, which tells the experiences of a band of young immigrants on the outskirts of Paris in 1984. Also in this category, Alex Lutz’s romantic drama ‘Une Nuit’.

‘Last Dance’ is the fourth film that the festival presents exclusively in Spain; Directed by Delphine Lherissi and starring François Berland and La Ribot, it is a tragic comedy that tells the new life of a retiree who becomes a widower and is inspired to create contemporary dance.

The rest of the programming is completed by a total of eight Andalusian previews. ‘Aside’ by Just Philippot, starring Guillaume Canet and Letitia Dosh presents a brilliant action drama in which a family faces acid rain as a result of a heat wave.

The lack of resources in the educational system and the teacher’s occupation is the central theme of Thomas Lilte’s comedy ‘Un metier serieux’, featuring performances by Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet and Adèle Exarchopoulos.

The well-known actress also participates in another film in the official section. ‘Le Regne Animal’, in which he stars alongside Romain Duris and Paul Kircher, and directed by Thomas Kelly, is a fantasy genre in which a wave of mutations slowly turns some humans into animals. Kircher will visit the festival to present the out-of-competition film that will mark the finale of the competition.

Directed by Tran Anh Hung, ‘La Passion de Dodin Bouffant’ starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel is the story of a chef and a famous gourmet. ‘Burning Casablanca’ stars Fatima Attif and Khansa Battama, who bring to life the love story between ex-rocker Larson and street rider Raje.

A more introspective cinema completes the programme; Belgian ‘Le Paradis’ tells the complexities of desire within a juvenile correctional facility, directed by Zeno Grattan, and starring Khalil Gharbia, who will make a guest appearance, and Julien de Saint-Jean And came Haidara.

Finally, ‘Les Choises Simples’ is a perfect French comedy in which two people with very different lives consider which of them lives the life they really want.

The festival has dedicated a documentary section to climate change. In collaboration with ARTE, ‘Une fois que tu ses’ can be seen for free at the Ateneo de Málaga, in which director Emmanuel Capelin analyzes the decline of industrial civilization; ‘Trope Chaud pour Traveller’, where Michel LeFrançois studies the impact of rising temperatures in the workplace; And ‘Low Tech’, a documentary film about this ecological approach that fights against ecological excess in our society, directed by Adrian Bayley.

The festival also proposes two programs with a total of ten short films that reflect contemporary French-speaking cinematographic creation, which can be seen at the Center Pompidou Málaga.

other activities

In this edition the Festival is committed to complementary cultural activities. The Alliance Française in Málaga will be the set that will host the exhibition ‘Les Coulisses du Cinéma’, Christophe Brachet’s first photographic exhibition in Spain. It will open on October 11 and run till December 23.

La Termica has once again joined forces with the festival, becoming the setting for this year’s farewell party on Friday, October 20. In addition, in collaboration with ARTE, there will be an outdoor screening of the audiovisual spectacle ‘Room with a View’, recorded on film, and starring (LA) Horde (Ballet National de Marseille) and DJ Rhone.

Likewise, the festival maintains its commitment to the connection between teaching and culture, between languages ​​and cinema. The development of a school session program for IES students from Málaga and other cities of Andalusia has already begun, which will take place in October at the Cine Albéniz and Málaga Nostrum, and which is expected to be attended by more than 12,000 students.

Similarly, this year the competition has launched ‘Le Cinema Bien Sur’ in collaboration with San Telmo Art School, a film day exclusively for art students. Thus, on Thursday, October 5, an approach will be held on the idea of ​​Francophone cinema as a cultural element that has been inspiring and learning throughout history.

For the second time, the Festival will feature a Young Jury Award and at each screening of the Official Section at Cine Albanese, as every year, a voting system will be enabled so that attendees can rate the films screened for the Audience Award.

In addition, the Alliance Française of Málaga has selected a group of its most outstanding students who will select the best short film from among the films screened at the Pompidou.