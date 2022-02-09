“The males were aiming for me …”. Bomb on Italian skating – Libero Quotidiano





Like a bolt from the blue, Arianna Fontana hit the Federation, questioning its presence at the next Olympic Games, those of Milan-Cortina 2026. The short track champion, fresh from the gold medal won in the 500m (the tenth in her career at the Olympics, Italian record for women together with Stefania Belmondo), revealed that she had to face several problems before Beijing 2022.





“I’m enjoying the moment and the victory is proof that coming here was the best choice – commented the blue – but things must change, otherwise nothing Milan-Cortina 2026. We don’t want to remain in the situation we have been in so far. . I don’t want to put myself and the coach back in the conditions in which we have had to work up to now ”. The criticism is addressed to the Italian Ice Sports Federation, which after Pyeongchang 2018 would have tried to obstruct the Fontana: “I was targeted in the first season”.





“There were male athletes who aimed at me in training, trying to make me fall – added the Olympic champion – that’s why I went to Hungary, I wasn’t safe”. So her presence in Milan-Cortina 2026 is in doubt: “Either things change or maybe we’ll see each other in another guise. To be there as an athlete they have to change a few things “.



