The man behind the music of Euphoria: “In another life with Zendaya we were writing partners”

In audiovisual productions, the composer of the original music usually dialogues at all times with the director –in the case of cinema– or the showrunner –in the case of series–. He rarely speaks with the actors or with other specialists not associated with the sound layer of the projects.. In keeping with that logic, Zendaya and Labrinth only met in person during the premiere of the first season of euphoriain June 2019.

In a twist that subverted the inertia of that mechanic, the actress and executive producer and the musician were locked in the studio in the days before HBO and HBO Max premiered the end of the second batch of episodes of the successful youth fiction, tuning version details of I’m tired that marks the end of the last cycle and that can currently be heard on digital platforms. A theme that had previously been written and recorded in record time by both together with Sam Levinson, the creator of the series, for the fourth chapter of this season, the same one where Labrinth had a cameo.

“Zendaya and I get along very well. Musically, in another life we ​​met and were writing partners”, expresses the British producer and musician (London, 1989) about the “multiple talents” of the star of the latest Spider-Man films. “We just write songs together so easily.”

That same naturalness runs through his collaboration with Levinson, the production’s director and screenwriter. “He is creative, he has a vision, he is a perfectionist, like most of the artists he works with. Maybe Sia is a perfectionist in another way. But definitely Beyoncé and Sam have something specific that they are trying to achieve, so you just want to support that vision, ”he points out in a conversation in which he participates. Worship.

Although he had never ventured into film or television music, the director commissioned him to become the man behind the original compositions of euphoria. After getting his first hit as a duo with compatriot Tinie Tempah in 2010 (pass-out), releasing his first solo album at the age of 21 and working on songs by The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj, Levinson gave him the freedom to display all his concerns in his work around the story starring Rue (Zendaya), the young drug addict who heads the complex portrait of adolescence in fiction.

“Nobody gets in my way in the composition,” jokes the artist, and then corrects. “When I talked to Sam about doing the series, he almost pushed me to do what I do. He just let me run when I needed to, which was great. It was more about doing it in the direction of inspiration, instead of being like a dictatorship”, he states about his work, infected by influences as disparate as Depeche Mode, Danny Elfman’s score for Scissorhands (1990) and the album Yeezus (2013), by Kanye West.

The result amalgamates synthesizers, distorted guitars, organs and Labrinth’s unmistakable voice, reaching creative peaks such as Still don’t know my name, When I RIP and All for us, all songs that triggered their use on social networks like TikTok and increased their reproductions on music services. They act as the musical company of euphoria but they are fast becoming anthems of a generation.

“Of course the series is a dramatization,” he says, then pauses for a second and continues, “I wouldn’t say it’s exaggerated. A lot of the things that are happening on the show are happening, but we don’t always want to believe it.”

“I guess when you make a sound you never know what it is. You just give whatever. If it excites you, you do it. Literally, that’s how it was with the series, ”she closes.