The man convicted of the rape of Alice Sebold has been cleared

On Monday, a New York state judge cleared Anthony J. Broadwater, a 61-year-old African American man who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape in 1982. The review of his sentence came thanks to the doubts of a film producer, Timothy Mucciante, who was working on the adaptation of Lucky, an autobiographical book on the rape in question: the one suffered by the writer Alice Sebold, author of the bestseller lovable remains.

In 1980 Sebold was 18 and attending university in Syracuse, a city north of New York. She was attacked and raped by a stranger in a public park: she immediately reported the fact and five months later she identified her rapist as an African American man seen on the street. The man was not arrested immediately, but police later concluded that it must be Anthony Broadwater, who was 20 at the time. During the trial Sebold claimed that he had raped her and Broadwater was sentenced to the maximum sentence, as she had asked.

In the 1990s Sebold told the story of the rape and the story of the trial in the memoir Lucky, his first book (the post he had published an excerpt of it in 2017, on the occasion of a new Italian edition), in which Broadwater is called Gregory Madison. The title, which means “Fortunata”, is linked to the circumstances thanks to which, unlike many other rapes, the one suffered by Sebold was the subject of investigations and led to a trial, which the writer experienced as a very important moment. As she explained herself in the introduction to the 2017 edition:

My rapist was poor, black and poorly educated and came from a family with a long criminal history. I was a middle-class white girl who went to an expensive university […]. The fact that medical tests showed that I was a virgin before the violence and that my body showed obvious signs of being beaten was very helpful when it came to presenting my story as a clear case of rape in the eyes of the judicial system. […]. Take the exact same case and try to reverse the roles. Example: The rapist is a white professional belonging to the middle or upper class and comes from a reputable family. Rapes a transsexual Filipino prostitute in a hotel room. The crime is exactly the same, but the chances of the accused being convicted? Not even remotely comparable.

The same book, however, is at the origin of the revision of the Broadwater conviction.

Lucky it was very successful already at the time of publication, in 1999 (it sold more than a million copies in the United States), and has been read by many people again in recent years, thanks to the greater attention to the issue of sexual abuse suffered by women due to the #MeToo movement. In 2019 it was announced that a film would be made and the role of executive producer was entrusted to Timothy Mucciante. Mucciante began to have doubts about Broadwater’s guilt by reading the first version of the script, as he distanced himself from the book: “I decided to try to understand what really happened,” he told Associated Press. She did not doubt that Sebold had been raped and her account of the rape, but she found that there were things that did not add up in the subsequent investigation and trial.

In Lucky Sebold relates that the man he recognized as his rapist was talking to a red-haired policeman on the street when he saw him. Figuring out who the policeman was was not difficult and he said that the man in question was Gregory Madison, that is Anthony Broadwater. Sebold was then subjected to the procedure known as the American confrontation: she was able to observe, unseen, Broadwater and other African American men, to confirm the recognition. The problem and the source of Mucciante’s doubts comes to this point: Sebold identified the person next to Broadwater as his rapist, but then, very convinced of the first impression she had on the street and reassured by the investigators, she identified Broadwater in court.

In June Mucciante gave up his role in the making of the film, because his skepticism did not approve of the way the script was written, and hired a private investigator to review the details on the case. Then he sent lawyers David Hammond and Melissa Swartz the results of this investigation, convinced of Broadwater’s innocence.

The request for review of the case brought forward by Hammond and Swartz was based on the fact that the only evidence against Broadwater was Sebold’s testimony and the results of a pubic hair analysis, which however was carried out with a method that today has been discredited by the US Department of Justice. According to the two lawyers, the prosecutor also behaved incorrectly when she told Sebold that during the confrontation with the American the man next to Broadwater was a friend of his, whom he had chosen to accompany him in the confrontation since he looked a lot like him: it is also told in Lucky, but it is false, that is, the prosecutor lied.

William Fitzpatrick, current attorney for Onondaga County, where Syracuse is located, joined the request for review along with the Broadwater attorneys. He acknowledged that an injustice was committed against him and before the sentence that cleared him he said: «I will not tarnish this opportunity by saying ‘I’m sorry’: it is not enough. All this should never have happened ». Fitzpatrick also noted that identifications of unknown persons are often unreliable, especially when the witness belongs to an ethnic group other than that of the suspect.

Broadwater had always declared his innocence, and after having served his sentence in prison he had tried in various ways to be exonerated: the fact that his name was on the national register of sex offenders greatly hindered him in his search for work, and not alone. Talking with NBC News he said: «I can count on my fingers the people who welcomed me into the house when I got out of prison». Although he managed to start a family – he is married to a woman who has always believed him innocent – he gave up having children because he did not want to impose on other people the social stigma of being sentenced for rape. Now his name has been removed from the sex offender registry.

Sebold has so far not publicly commented that Broadwater was cleared. The man’s lawyers stressed that “no one has questioned that Sebold was raped: she was without a doubt.” Speaking of her, however, Broadwater said, “I hope you come forward and say ‘Hey, I made a big mistake’ and apologize. I empathize with what happened to her, but she was wrong. “

