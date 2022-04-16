“The man from the north”: a new trailer for the film with Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgard was revealed

A fast-paced epic adventure that follows the story of a young Viking prince determined to avenge the death of his father. (Universal Pictures)

A new preview of what will be seen on the big screen of the legend of the viking amlethwhich inspired the new film production of Robert Eggers titled north man (The Northman). Characterized by violence, blood and brutality in the battles, this story that she co-wrote with the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón is presented as one of the most anticipated films of the year. Alexander Skarsgård Y Anya Taylor-Joy (whom the filmmaker has already directed in The witch) lead a brilliant cast of stars.

According to the synopsis, the plot is about “ a fast-paced epic adventure that follows the story of a young Viking prince determined to avenge his father’s death ”. This character comes to be a predecessor of Hamlet, the Danish prince of the tragedy written by William Shakespeare, and belongs to the historical context of the beginning of the 10th century in Iceland. When his Icelandic community is savagely attacked by the enemy, he spends the rest of his life repeating the following phrase: “ I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir ”.

Robert Eggers, a contemporary visionary of horror in cinema, directs this story that he co-wrote with the Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. (Universal Pictures)

Robert Eggers brings Viking Amleth to the big screen

Eggers has emerged as a contemporary director with a pervasive fascination with horror, dark narratives, violence and madness. He proved it in 2015 when he made her film debut official in which a tormented Taylor-Joy had to deal with the presence of a witch and the influence of Satan. Also, with the projection of The witchthe American star of Argentine descent made his big leap into the cinema and dazzled the critics with his performance.

Both return to work together again along with a cast also made up of Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Björk Y Willem Dafoe. The screenplay, by Icelandic filmmaker and novelist Sjón, was based on a very famous figure from medieval Scandinavian literature: the stories of the viking prince amleth.

Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and more stars make up the main cast. (Universal Pictures)

From what is observed in the progress of north man, the vision of Robert Eggers it will be extremely dark and bloody with Skarsgard in one of his best film roles . The Swedish actor will give life to the Viking who will go in search of revenge after the murder of his father, and as has already been seen in the first images, he sports an incredible characterization and physique to portray the character.

“It was physically and mentally the hardest job I’ve ever had, but also the most rewarding. The days were really long and hard, and we were in the mud and on top of these mountains in the wind and the cold,” he said to TotalFilm and added that just a week before he was recording the series Succession: “I literally went from playing one of the richest guys on the planet in a beautiful villa, surrounded by yachts, helicopters and luxury, and I got on a plane and flew to Iceland to be chained up and dragged through the mud. It was definitely an awakening moment and a humbling experience.”

“El hombre del norte” can be seen from April 21 in theaters in Latin America. (Universal Pictures)

The film of the epic historical drama and suspense genre It will be released on April 21 in theaters in Latin America.

