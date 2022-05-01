‘The man from the north’ and Alexander Skarsgård’s bible during filming | by Blank Paper | May, 2022

After the premiere in our country of the film The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy Y Nicole Kidman and the success that it is reaping, perhaps it will surprise you if we say that vikings, Niel Price’s book (published in Spanish by Ático de los Libros) served as inspiration and help for the entire cast of the film and even more so for its protagonist who defines it as “his bible” during filming.

In fact, Niel Pricehis actor, he was one of the film’s historical advisers and share the joy for the excellent reviews it is receiving. In vikings, the historian presents for the first time a reliable portrait of the Vikings based on the latest research and archaeological discoveries. Spanning from the fall of the Roman Empire to the 12th century, Price traces the origins of the Vikings, reveals their culture and cosmology, and explains what prompted them to go on the rampage that made them feared across Europe.

vikings

Price shows us the Vikings as they saw themselves. In the pages of it comes to life a people totally different from us, glorious but terrible, born of winter, war and trade, bloody as well as exquisite.

Neil Price was born in South London in 1965. He is a Distinguished Professor and Chair of Archeology at Uppsala University, Sweden. He has researched, taught, and written about the Viking Age for nearly thirty-five years and is the author of several books on Viking history. He specialized in Viking Age Scandinavia and the archeology of shamanism. In 2017 he was awarded the Royal Society of Science Thuréus Prize for Lifetime Dedication to Viking Studies and was elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. He lives in Sweden.

