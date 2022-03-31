The man from the north, Better Call Saul and the rest of the audiovisual plans for April

Where: In theaters.

What: the memory of behind the green heart (1984) beats in this adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, with none other than Daniel Radcliffe in the role of villain. Who wouldn’t want to get lost in the jungle with such a trio?

For whom: To enjoy a portion of pure escapism in full vacation.

When: Wednesday 13.

Where: In theaters.

What: For fans of horror movies, Ti West is one of those names that deserves homage. That is why his tribute to the slashers from the seventies and eighties, starring Mia Goth, is being received with such anticipation.

For whom: To have the best possible bad time.

Roar

When: Friday the 15th.

Where: On Apple TV+.

What: The creators of GLOW (2017-2019) have decided to overcome the cancellation by Netflix by going over to the competition with this anthology of eight female stories, all of them inspired by the writer Cecelia Ahern. In addition, they repeat with Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

For whom: For those interested in feminist fables with a twisted angle.

Better Call Saul (Season 6)

When: Tuesday 19.

Where: In Movistar.

What: What can we tell you at this point that you don’t already know? The Breaking Bad prequel has absolutely nothing to prove. In fact, it has lived up to its predecessor throughout, so we can’t wait to see its outcome.

For whom: To fire Saul Goodman in style.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

When: Wednesday 20.

Where: On Disney+.

What: The Theranos case was called to inspire both movies (there is one in the works) as well as podcasts or prestigious miniseries. The Dropout It started in audio format, but now it’s adapted to television with Amanda Seyfriend wearing those black suits that we already associate with Holmes.