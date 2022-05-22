The man from the north: Reasons to see the film by Robert Eggers – Cinema and Tv – Culture

El hombre del norte is already on the billboard, a film that reaches theaters in Latin America without the noise of the premieres of superhero sagas, but that offers as much entertainment and action as any of those titles.

Without the typical blockbuster clichés, the story of The Northman stands out for offering a trip of just over two hours (but they fly by) in which we see a story of rematches with an unexpected ending (and many twists throughout the plot), but also impressive images and a very solvent cast led by the Swedish Alexander Skarsgård.

Skarsgård had been trying for a decade to make a film about a subject that is part of his Scandinavian origin: the Vikings, but which has not always been portrayed with the fidelity and historical respect that it deserves. When he learned of the interest that director Robert Eggers had for this period, they began the project that is finally in theaters.

Although the film has had a cold reception at the international box office (3.4 million dollars in its first week), there are several reasons why this premiere is worth considering. Here are ten reasons:

1. Action that catches

The Northman presents us with the story of Prince Amleth, who witnesses the assassination of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), at the hands of his uncle, the bastard Fjölnir, who in order to keep the crown has young Amleth also killed. and takes his mother, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), as a prisoner. Amleth flees and vows to return to exact revenge on him. The plot, as it sounds, is that of a Hamlet, but Viking. And it’s no coincidence, because British playwright William Shakespeare is said to have inspired his famous play on this Scandinavian legend. But the development of this premise is very different from what you can imagine. The tape has a lot of rhythm. At times, it feels like one of the bloodiest episodes of Game of Thrones; for others, it’s a zombie movie, and then it reminds of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. If you are looking for a good story, this film will give it to you.

2. Visually impressive

If you’re one of those who prefer to wait for a movie to stream to watch it, we recommend making an exception for The Northman: the movie experience is second to none, and this film offers beautiful photography by Jarin Blaschke, a regular collaborator of Eggers.

The story is set in early 10th century Iceland, but was actually filmed in Northern Ireland and offers all the frigid imagery this story requires. At times he will feel as small as the characters look before the imposing glaciers and mountains that we must travel accompanying Amleth on his mission.

3. A different portrait of the Vikings

The Vikings have inspired many successful fictions, such as the recent Vikings and The Last Kingdom, but both Eggers and Skarsgård wanted to make a production that is very respectful of history, while at the same time being innovative. Although there are certain creative licenses (in some clothing, for example, which some specialized youtubers have noted in that period), The Northman will transport you to the year 900 AD and allow you to feel what the world of the Vikings was like, especially from a perspective that is not always addressed: their worldview, the supernatural and poetry. In fact, the script for the film was co-written between Eggers and the Icelandic poet Sjón, and the film is divided into 5 chapters with cuts and transitions that make us wonder what is really happening and what is part of a world of dreams or magic.

4. Shocking scenes

The Northman will leave several scenes etched in his memory. Amleth’s trip to Iceland to recover his kingdom, where he must overcome a storm like Ulysses to see his family again, is impressive. Or the battle he has with a zombie warrior to seize the draugr sword that will allow him to defeat his enemies. Also a bloody Quidditch tournament in which the young prince is forced to participate, when he has not yet revealed his identity. But, above all, the final duel that he will have with his uncle, played by the Danish Claes Bang. Shiny!

The film follows a plot analogous to Shakespeare’s Hamlet. After all, this playwright is said to have been inspired by a Scandinavian legend like the one told in the film.

5. Robert Eggers never disappoints

If you’ve seen The Lighthouse or The Witch, you know that Robert Eggers is one of the most talented and imaginative young filmmakers working today, and it’s very interesting to see him in a story as different as The Northman. When you see this tape, pay attention to a sequence shot that takes place in the first few minutes. The fugitive prince is about to make an attack with other Vikings. Upon being discovered, a guard attacks Amleth and begins a brilliant action scene that shows that we are dealing with a unique director.

6. The cast is great

The cast of this film draws anyone’s attention: it has stars of the stature of Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman, along with other great talents who have already become Eggers’ ‘fetishes’: Anya Taylor Joy, who starred in The Witch, and Willen Dafoe, from The Lighthouse. A very revealing scene between Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård deserves a special highlight, which will completely change the rhythm of the story and in which both actors show how they go from drama to hate in a few seconds.

7. Alexander Skarsgård’s transformation

In The Northman, the actor takes on the challenge of an emotionally complex and physically demanding character. To give life to Prince Amleth, who in fleeing from him becomes a berserker (Viking warriors who fought half-naked), Skarsgård had to look almost like a werewolf and a bear at the same time, so his training was even more demanding than the one he undertook for Tarzan. The curious thing is that the actor perfectly achieved this transformation, while at the same time the filming of the third season of Succession began. As he himself narrates, in the same week he played the richest man in the world and then returned to Iceland to fight in the mud and snow in complete darkness.

8. Bjork’s Return

Icelandic singer Björk has had notable forays into film. The most remembered: Dancer in the Dark. But since 2005, when she made Drawing Restraint 9 with her ex-partner, Matthew Barney, the pop star hadn’t made any film appearances. In The Northman we will see her in a small role, but very important in the development of the story: a seer who will prophesy her fate to Prince Amleth. In her social networks, the composer expressed her satisfaction at seeing her roots in her cinema “treated with imagination, intelligence and quality.”

9. The soundtrack

The Northman is a journey of many emotions, and these are brought to high levels of intensity in the cinema thanks also to the soundtrack composed by the British Vessel and Robin Carolan, who collaborated with Björk on her album Vulnicura.

10. An original story

Finally, it should be noted that fewer and fewer productions of the dimensions of The Northman (which cost ninety million dollars to make) are betting on original stories.

In an industry that is risking more and more for heroes or remakes, it is always refreshing to come across titles like this one that, although they have very familiar ingredients, offer a different product full of imagination.

TRADE (PERU) – GDA