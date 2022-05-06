“The man from the north”: the new film by Robert Eggers

Victorias Passetto

Two weeks ago, the new film by Robert Eggers, a director who, with very few films yet, has managed to captivate the public and suddenly capture the attention of the industry, was released in theaters in our country.

Young prince Amleth is about to become a man when his uncle brutally murders his father and kidnaps his mother. The boy manages to flee the island in a boat, but swears revenge. Two decades later, Amleth has become a berserker warrior, dedicated to the pillage of Slavic peoples. Despite this, a seer reminds her of his promise: to avenge his father, save his mother, and kill her uncle. Amleth returns to Iceland on a slave ship and infiltrates his uncle’s farm with the help of Olga, a slave, to fulfill his promise.

“El hombre del norte” is the new bet from Eggers, who previously directed “The Witch”, starring the acclaimed Anya Taylor-Joy and “The Lighthouse”, starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, these being his only films. However, despite his short filmography, the director managed not only to demonstrate his clear vision in the horror genre, but also to capture the attention of a large horror-fan audience. This movie is his jump from working with more independent studios to a big Hollywood production.

Generally, Eggers writes his own scripts, but on this occasion, and with the aim of immersing the viewer in this Viking fantasy, he was accompanied by the writing of Sjón, an Icelandic poet who assisted the director in mixing Norse mythology with a epic adventure.

In this production we can meet several acclaimed Hollywood actors; Alexander Skarsgård is featured as Amleth, known for his performances in “Zoolander” and “Big little lies”; Nicole Kidman, acclaimed for “Moulin Rouge”, “Being the Ricardos”; Ethan Hawke, known for movies like “Dead Poets Society”, “The Purge” and currently the latest Marvel series “Moon Knight”; Claes Bang, who plays Fjorn, known for playing Christian in “The Square” and Dracula recently for the Netflix series, and of course Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga and Willem Dafoe as Heimir.

This 2 hour and 16 minute Viking tale is a very interesting proposition, it is a bloody and sadistic historical drama, with a perfect dose of Norse mythology. Based on the legend of Amleth, which, it is said, inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet tragedy, the engine of the story being revenge.

The cinematography by Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”) is epic, perfectly cohesive in each scene, added to the costume design perfectly adapted to each character and development, and accompanied by the wonderful production design, along with an impeccable soundtrack, He gives us a magnificent film, worthy of being seen and enjoyed on the big screen as it deserves. Robert Eggers never ceases to amaze audiences with his brilliant productions, great perfectly chosen casts and admirable photography. It can be said that this film is at the same level of production and execution as the director’s predecessors. “El hombre del norte”, an option that does not fail to enjoy in theaters this weekend.

File

Original title: The Northman

Year: 2022

Duration: 136 min

Country: United States

Directed by: Robert Eggers

Screenplay: Robert Eggers, Sjon Sigurdsson

Music: Robin Carolan, Sebastian Gainsborough

Photography: Jarin Blaschke

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Claes Bang

Production Company: Regency Television, Focus Features