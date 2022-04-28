‘The Man from the North’ Used CGI to Add Genitals to Alexander Skarsgård to Fulfill Viking Tradition – CINEMABLEND

The actor stars in the latest project from director Robert Eggers. The film, also with Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman, can already be seen in theaters.

Robert Eggers has sought authenticity in his new project. When the director of The witch Y The lighthouse got down to work with the north man, wanted it to be a real Viking movie. The costumes, the weapons, the ships, the objects… Everything was supervised by experts and the historical rigor was also maintained in one of the key battles of the film: the one in which the protagonist fights against his uncle and both are naked.

the north man follow Amletha prince who witnesses as a child how his uncle fjölnir (Claes Bang) kills his father the king aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) and kidnaps his mother the queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman). Amleth vows revenge and, as an adult, seeks to rescue his mother and kill his uncle.

The final fight between Amleth and Fjölnir takes place in an erupting volcano. For filming and being faithful to the way the Vikings fought, both actors had their genitalia covered, but later had to be added in post-production.

“We had to add things digitally because they were wearing thongs [en lugar de estar desnudos] because no one wanted them cut off”says Eggers in THR. “So we had to add CGI genitalia for certain shots so they didn’t look like Ken dolls. You have to make it look real, so I’m sure we did some full body scans of Alex.”

THE REASON VIKINGS FIGHTED NAKED

Skarsgård, who in addition to starring the north man also producing the film, has explained why Amleth and Fjölnir had to be naked in their final fight:

There are many stories about Vikings taking off their clothes before a fight for different reasons. One is to intimidate the opponent. When you are completely naked, you are completely vulnerable. It is a way to show bravery and also to surprise your opponent. So that was always the plan

The actor even fought for the nudity to be kept in the film. “In our puritanical society, it’s easier to portray violence on screen than nudity, which I find quite strange. So you can chop off heads, but you can’t show nudity,” he says. slash-film.

the north manwhich you can already enjoy in theaters, has collected more than 26 million dollars worldwide. In Spain it was number one on the billboard in its first weekend, beating Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. The film features in her cast with Anya Taylor-Joy, who already worked with Eggers in her debut in the feature film The witch. Willem Dafoe and Björk complete the main cast.

