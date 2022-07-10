“The man from Toronto”: other movies you should see on Netflix if you liked the action comedy

A lousy sales consultant and the world’s deadliest killer have their identities mistaken after bumping into each other at a rental cabin. (Netflix)

Since its premiere on June 24, the man from toronto has managed to charm the audience Netflix and lead today Top 10 of the most watched English films with 62.6 million hours viewed . The story follows a failed sales consultant (kevin hart) who prepares a romantic getaway for his wife and ends up involved in the affairs of the world’s deadliest killer (Woody Harrelson) for a case of mistaken identity. Apparently, both have rented the same cabin through Airbnb. What other action titles will also get us some laughs?

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Spenser: Confidential

Mark Wahlberg is Spenser, a troubled ex-cop who went to prison on assault charges and has decided his new future is to drive trucks. When he returns to the underworld of Boston, he and Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring wrestler, become involved in a conspiracy behind a murder. The protagonist will make use of his old skills as a police officer to take justice into his own hands.

“Spenser: Confidential” follows the journey of an ex-cop and a wrestler who are drawn into a conspiracy behind a murder. (Netflix)

incompatible 2

Ousmane Diakité, played by omar sy (Lupine), is a French detective who, even if he doesn’t want to, must go back to work with François Monge, the character of Laurent Lafitte that we met in the first part. The case is as follows: they found a mutilated body on a train. However, the investigation will take them to the French Alps as they discover more clues that will make the search for the culprit more complex.

Omar Sy, the star of “Lupin,” stars in this action-comedy alongside Laurent Lafitte. (Netflix)

Red alert

“An FBI profiler and the world’s most wanted art thief team up to catch an elusive con artist who is always one step ahead. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds Y Gal Gadot they chase each other around the world in this fun action adventure”, says the official synopsis of this film that will soon have two more installments.

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds star in this film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. (Netflix)

Bad Boys: Two Rebel Cops

the filmmaker Michael Bay directs this story considered today a classic of the genre buddy cop. Martin Lawrence Y Will Smith They bring to life Marcus and Mike, two best friends who work as detectives for the narcotics division of the Miami-Dade Police Department. The two will only have 72 hours to find the hundred million dollar packages of heroin that were stolen from the evidence warehouse.

“Bad Boys: Bad Boys” was originally released in theaters in 1995. (Netflix)

the double life

In this comedy, we meet Charlie McMillan (David Spade), an unhappily married bank manager, and his old friend from high school, FBI agent Max Kessler (Adam Sandler). They haven’t seen each other in years since they finished school, but when they cross paths again everything starts to go downhill. Charlie and Max fake their deaths and take on other identities without knowing that they have bought their death sentence by being part of something much bigger.

David Spade and Adam Sandler bring to life this wacky adventure that begins with the reunion of two high school friends. (Netflix)

KEEP READING:

The irreverent action comedy with Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson that already has several fans

The five best documentaries on Netflix in the first half of 2022

Bridgerton: more spin-off details about queen Charlotte