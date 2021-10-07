The Man in the Dark – Man In The Dark, the review of the film Rated R by Rodo Sayagues

Premise. How many do we hate when the words “unnecessary“Is used with a negative meaning? After all, which movie – at least on paper – is ever really? Still, legendary stories have emerged from the seemingly shallowest primeval pools, so critics (and viewers) should learn to rate each cinematic adventure based on how it was made. And here we come to the case of Man In The Dark – Man In The Dark (Don’t Breathe 2). The terrible Norman Nordstrom of Man in the dark of 2016 really deserved to be fished out, and even carried on the path of an impossible redemption? Better yet, the sequel now directed by the rookie Rodo Sayagues could you ever grant him forgiveness?

The most likely sentiment at the start of watching Man In The Dark is the trepidation of how the former screenwriter and Faith Alvarez they would reintroduce that perverse blind bastard, making him the protagonist of the new story. This precaution soon faded, because the creation of a ‘hero’ is certainly not the priority of the continuation filmed by Rodo Sayagues. Expect indeed an even greater dose of the same brutality seen five years ago, which will not convert any of those firmly opposed to Man in the dark. The director is keen to emphasize the “thrill” in this suspicious thriller.

The 69 year old Stephen Lang returns as Norman Nordstrom, a former marine with a past that includes kidnappings, murders and sexual assaults. He is now the ‘keeper’ of a small survivor of a methamphetamine lab explosion about eight years earlier (played by Madelyn Grace), who grows up like her daughter.

It’s a twisted ploy that wants to ‘distract’ Nordstrom’s broken heart, but she is beginning to yearn for a ‘normal’ life, away from the strict rules imposed by the parent. The man decides to loosen the reins a little and allows her a visit to the city, where she attracts the attention of the slimy Raylan (Brendan Sexton III), which leads a gang of criminals to knock on Nordstrom’s door in search of the girl, or a fight.

There are glimpses of those 2000s horror-influenced nihilistic action movies like Death Sentence in Man In The Dark – Man In The Dark, where assaults and beatings prevail over the narrative lines. Stephen Lang is more aggressive, launching into close combat sound instead of standing in the back and defending his home, and it’s horrifyingly upsetting.

There is no attempt to replicate the labyrinthine and dark basement created by Fede Alvarez, which is replaced by the precise attacks dictated by Nordstrom’s ‘tactical sonar’, with which the man manages to cope with the gang of degenerates, who are eliminated one after the other. the other with blows to the head or impaled with ruthlessness splattery (the classification Rated R is deserved). For the ‘blind’ it is therefore concocted a story arc a la Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger, in which he begins to pulverize those who ‘deserve it’ to save an innocent life, a choice that would distance him from his previous trial. Rodo Sayagues seeks a blend between the first Man in the dark and Simon West’s cinema, where the need for absolute silence becomes less thematically important as the mode is activated survival tougher.

The most interesting and controversial aspect of the screenplay then becomes to put the viewer in the position of having to ‘manage’ Nordstrom’s past as a serial rapist and his current conversion to a meek ‘father figure’ with a broken heart, an anti-hero for which we find ourselves. in spite of ourselves to cheer because the bad guys manage to be even more reprehensible than him. AND a moral conundrum which colors Man In The Dark – Man In The Dark by a particular shade of grubby, but it is a very slippery ground.

Perhaps, somewhere, there is a message about acknowledging one’s sins, acceptance and personal growth beyond the curtain of action by grindhouse, but it’s not easy to tell if so script understood how to manage that weight. Stephen Lang is lethal and dominant as Nordstrom and Madelyn Grace – in a sane (hence unspeakable) way – proves that he possesses the means to react swiftly against the deadly traps he faces: the performances of the two actors are never a problem. Rather, the gray areas that tangle the threads are.

Hence the dilemma: Man In The Dark – Man In The Dark showcases the right violence that places innocent lambs amidst scenarios of extreme trauma for the sake of the ultimate impact on the beholder. We sense Nortrom’s passionate altruism as he battles younger, more muscular henchmen for no reason other than for the safety of his little girl, while acknowledging their inherent complications.

We wriggle in our armchairs as the hideout in Raylan’s abandoned hotel becomes fertile ground for the justification behind ‘chosen’ families over blood ties, as gun smoke clears and the film’s only significant redemption arc. – a furious mastiff – understands what revenge looks like in its most animalistic form.

Rodo Sayagues uses the ripples of the water, the smoke screens and even harks back to the suspense of Dylan Minnette’s cracked window in the first film as a means of amplifying Nordstrom’s heightened senses or punches, which is tremendously intense as each punch or cut gets to its destination stronger than before. Pedro Luque’s photography is disgustingly filthy, offering the crudest vision of a broken family, a novice blind cowboy or a derelict boss.

In short, The Man in the Dark – Man In The Dark it is a bloodthirsty and restless accumulator of pested corpses with healthy family values ​​at the center, and this thing will not be easily assimilated or acceptable. There are those who will read nothing more than a cheeky tribute by Rodo Sayagues to the titles of exploitation of the 80s, but that does not mean that many will not be blown away by the result anyway.

Ah yes, don’t get up at the end credits because there is a short sequence mid credits.

Find below the italian trailer by L’Uomo nel Scio – Man In The Dark, from 7 October in our cinemas:

