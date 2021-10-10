Vice – The man in the shadows: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Saturday 9 October 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 3, Vice – Man in the Shadows, a 2018 film written and directed by Adam McKay, will be broadcast. The film, starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell, follows the story of Dick Cheney, played by Bale, from his political rise to his role as Vice President of the United States of America. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Wyoming, 1963. Dick Cheney struggles with the alcoholism that has led him to leave Yale and pursue menial jobs. After the man is stopped by a cop while driving drunk, his wife Lynne convinces him to clean up his life. 1968. Cheney gets a job as an intern at the White House during the Nixon administration. Working under Nixon’s economic advisor, Donald Rumsfeld, he becomes a political expert, busy juggling engagements with Lynne and her two daughters, Liz and Mary. Cheney listens to Henry Kissinger discussing the secret bombing of Cambodia with President Nixon, revealing the true power of the executive branch. Rumsfeld’s unfavorable attitude leads them to be estranged from Nixon, an event that will prove to be a stroke of luck for both men: after Nixon’s resignation, linked to the Watergate scandal, Cheney takes on the post of chief of staff of the White House for president Gerald Ford, while Rumsfeld becomes secretary of defense.

Vice – The man in the shadows: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of Vice – The Man in the Shadows, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Christian Bale: Dick Cheney

Amy Adams: Lynne Cheney

Steve Carell: Donald Rumsfeld

Sam Rockwell: George W. Bush

Alison Pill: Mary Cheney

Tyler Perry: Colin Powell

Jesse Plemons: Kurt, the narrator

Lily Rabe: Liz Cheney

Justin Kirk: Scooter Libby

Don McManus: David Addington

LisaGay Hamilton: Condoleezza Rice

Stephen Adly Guirgis: George Tenet

Matthew Jacobs: Antonin Scalia

Shea Whigham: Wayne Vincent

Eddie Marsan: Paul Wolfovitz

Stefania LaVie Owen: Joan

Kirk Bovill: Henry Kissinger

Bill Camp: Gerald Ford

Fay Masterson: Edna Vincent

Alfred Molina: waiter

Bill Pullman: Nelson Rockefeller

Cailee Spaeny: Lynne Cheney as a teenager

John Hillner: George HW Bush

Streaming and tv

Where to see Vice – The man in the shadows on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 9 October 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from your PC, tablet. and smartphone.