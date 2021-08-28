The man of dreams: plot, cast and curiosities about the film







Before becoming consecrated in 1990 with Dance with wolves, Kevin Costner he had already made a name for himself through a series of starring roles in popular films. These include Fandango, The Untouchables And The man of the dreams. The latter, released in 1989 directed by Phil Alden Robinson, who also wrote the screenplay, is a story that mixes drama and fantastic elements with the world of sport. Nominated for three Oscars, including the one for best film, this film has established itself as a particularly important work of its decade, so much so that it deserved entry into the National Film Registry in 2017 for its historical and cultural value.

The man of dreams: the book from which it is based

However, what is being told is not a story designed specifically for the big screen, but is the adaptation of the book Shoeless, written by WP Kinsella. This contains within it a series of facts which, as happens in the film, link real events to others that are imaginary. In particular, reference is made to the scandal that in 1919 involved eight baseball players, accused of having sold their games in exchange for money. Due to the many elements present in the book, this was finally spotted by several producers, eventually becoming the acclaimed film that everyone knows today.

Today again The man of dreams it is in fact a particularly remembered, quoted and revised title. Furthermore, a new television series based on the stories of the film has recently been announced, confirming the great fascination that this continues to arouse. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The man of dreams: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Ray Kinsella, a peaceful farmer who lives in Iowa with his wife Annie and daughter Karin. Always a great baseball fan, as one evening he walks in the wide cornfield Ray hears a voice whisper to him “If you build it, he will come back”. Not understanding where this is coming from, he is initially frightened by it and actually thinks he imagined it. When the voice comes back to speak to him, however, he realizes that it is not his imagination, but a mission entrusted to him from above. He instinctively starts building a full-scale baseball field right behind his house, but doesn’t know why.

When the camp is completed, however, everything is revealed to him. The eight players who had been disqualified in 1919 for selling a World Series game begin to appear on the pitch, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. For Ray, however, that incredible event is only the first of a series that will change his life forever. When the voice returns to speak to him, he realizes that he still has other tasks to complete, and begins to search for a series of people connected to each other in some mysterious way. When Ray realizes what all this is about, he will have a hard time believing what has been reserved for him.

The man of dreams: the cast of the film

Initially the producers did not consider Kevin Costner for the part of Ray Kinsella, because they didn’t think he would want to star in another baseball movie after that Bull Durham – A three-handed game. The role was thus offered instead to Tom Hanks, but he refused. Costner, however, ended up stumbling upon the script, which he greatly appreciated. At that point he gave willingness to act in the film and to support it financially, convinced that it would be a success. A few years later, Costner would later star in a third baseball movie: Game love. In the role of Annie Kinsella there is instead Amy Madigan, declared herself a fan of the book, while Gaby Hoffmann is the daughter Karin.

The actor Ray Liotta, best known for films such as Something overwhelming And Those good guys, plays player Joe Jackson. Before acting in this film, Liotta had no experience with baseball and therefore had to undergo several weeks of training in order to be able to hit the ball. James Earl Jones, best known for voicing Darth Vader in Star Wars, plays writer Terence Mann. In the book, the writer quoted is JD Salinger, but when he threatened a complaint if his name was used, the producers fell back on a fictional character. The famous actor also appears in the film Burt Lancaster, in the role of Dr. Archibald Graham. This was for him the last role before the disappearance.

The man of dreams: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The man of dreams it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of venersay 27 August at 21:00 On the canal Iris.

