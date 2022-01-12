the man of personality invoked by Mourinho

ROME – Mourinho had invoked him, he will soon see him in Trigoria. Sergio Oliveira is ready to wear the Roma shirt to give more experience and character to the Giallorossi midfield. Ready, go: he will immediately be the owner, he will be the extra man for the Special One who can’t wait to have him available to change the department and entrust him with the reins of the game. And also change the character of a Rome too fragile mentally . “Now Maitland-Niles has arrived, a high-level midfield player will soon arrive, who has personality and can help us get out of the comfort zone of sixth-seventh place”, Mourinho said after the defeat against Juventus.

Rome, that’s who Sergio Oliveira is: the extra man for Mourinho

So here it is Sergio Oliveira, the man who called to solve problems. Twenty-nine years, born in Oporto, the city of the team that will leave after many back and forth. Because Oliveira grew up in the youth academy of the Lusitanian club but then he did a lot of experience around Europe. Beira Mar after leaving the youth sector, then loaned to Belgium at Malines and the following season return to Portugal at Penafiel. He returns to the base, at Port B where he begins to show his qualities. The club sends him back on loan, this time to Pacos de Ferreira and then to Nantes. In between a season at Porto with 10 appearances. In France he only plays 6 games, but the new coach of the Lusitanian club sees in him those qualities that his team need. Sergio Oliveira explodes with Sergio Conceicao which makes him the perfect player for his midfield: quality, technique and that character that is needed for the former Lazio team.

While initially starting out, the number 27 plays an important role in winning the championship of the first Porto di Conceicao, with 4 goals and 2 assists in 19 games. In the second half of the 2018/19 season, he wore the PAOK Thessaloniki shirt, where wins the championship, and then return home. From 2019 he becomes the key element of Porto, both in the Champions League (with which he beats Manchester City and Juventus) and in the league. High level performances that lead him to wear the Portugal shirt too.

This season he played little from the first minute. His future was written last summer. Failed negotiations with Fiorentina and Rome, goodbye postponed only in January. Starter in the Champions League, reserve in the league: despite everything, twenty-four appearances, five goals and one assist. AND a lot personality. The man who serves Mourinho is ready to disembark.