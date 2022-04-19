The Man of the North charges into battle in this exclusive clip in Spanish

The Northman, The Man from the North, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Universal Pictures and Focus Features take us to the heart of the Nordic world in a feature film of action, adventure and suspense in which there will be no shortage of fights. FreeGameTips share with your readers an exclusive clip from the movie, Battle Born. It includes vibrant action sequences and ‘behind the scenes’ scenes, in which those responsible reflect on the creative process and the approach to the story and setting. You can see it on these lines, located in Spanish.

“From the beginning, I knew The Man in the North would be a revenge story,” explains director/producer and co-writer Robert Eggers. “As a filmmakermy guide is the investigation of the historical period. Very early on, reading Old Norse material, I discovered the story of Amleth,” he continues. The intention is that Prince Amleth was “a true Viking antihero”, so Eggers believes that Alexander Skarsgård was the only one who could bring the character to life.

“He is a berserker who lacks vitality. He is lost, ”says Skarsgård in the video. “He has forgotten who he is and what his purpose is until he experiences a spiritual connection that reminds him of it.

The Man from the North, official poster.

In search of his father’s killer

In the 10th century AD, the world is bleeding to death by perpetual war. The Northman is set in that dangerous time, where a Nordic prince travels through Iceland. on a revenge mission. His father has been murdered and the warrior will not rest until his executioner pays for his actions, nothing more and nothing less than his own uncle’s. They define the film as “an epic revenge thriller” within the Viking world.

Director Rober Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) writes and directs the film, which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.

The Northman will be released next april 22 only in theaters.

Source | way to blue