The man sentenced to 29 years in prison and released from prison

Almost thirty years in prison to serve. Yet, the newly found freedom. It is the story of a 48-year-old man, an Albanian citizen, who was released from prison by order of the Milan judges despite an accumulated sentence of 29 years for a sentence of 2000 – 16 years – and one in 2009, of another 13, for a drug tour of the late 90s.

The alleged trafficker had been definitively convicted in absentia, therefore without attending the hearings, and had been arrested by Interpol in his country last year because at that point he had become a fugitive. In recent days, however, the Milan Court of Appeal has overturned everything by embracing the defensive line of the man’s lawyers, who basically proved that their client had never been properly informed of the proceedings against him.

Thus, the third appeal section ordered “the termination of the execution of the sentence” and the “release of the accused”, who was in an Albanian prison and was about to be extradited to Italy, where he should have served his sentence .

Not being aware of the trials – according to the Milanese robots – the 49-year-old did not have the opportunity to concretely exercise the right of defense and possibly to request an alternative rite. “The situation of a fugitive accused – the judges of the court of Milan put white on black – is not enough to demonstrate knowledge of the provision and the renunciation of challenging it”. And so the 49-year-old went free.