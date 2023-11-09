The man sued the hospital; Claim that the wrong organ was removed during surgery

A man is suing a hospital and two surgeons for medical malpractice after he went to the emergency room for appendicitis and had part of his colon removed.

Earlier this month, George Piano and his wife along with surgeons Nidhi Udayavar and Paul Herman took legal action against the University of Washington. The lawsuit is in response to an allegedly botched appendectomy procedure performed by Piano at the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle in December 2022.

As the attending physician, Udayavar had the responsibility of supervising the training surgeon, Harman, but according to a press release from Edward Moore, one of the attorneys representing Piano, the surgeon was unable to find Piano’s appendix, And instead they accidentally deleted one. Fragment of diverticulitis on his lower colon.

“After the surgery, Mr. Piano began experiencing abdominal pain that was worse than before his surgery. The contents of the intestine began to spill into his abdominal cavity, Moore said, making him very ill. “Doctors had to place an ileostomy bag where Mr. Piano’s intestine was protruding from his abdomen so that all the waste would come out into the bag.”

Piano told KIRO 7 News that the leak resulted in sepsis, which is a life-threatening condition, and that the surgeon who performed the appendectomy incorrectly did not address the problem until eight days after surgery.

“I feel very fortunate that I’m still alive,” Piano told the news outlet. “We didn’t want this to happen to anyone else. Someone needs to put a stop to this and take responsibility, and say this happened; “We need to take action to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Since the December 6, 2022 surgery, Piano has faced various new medical problems, leading to four more surgeries, multiple hospital stays, infection from the initial surgery, delayed cancer treatment, severe Pain, a long-term non-healing abdominal ulcer, and a need for frequent home health care and nursing visits to manage his condition.

A UW Medicine spokesperson would not comment on pending litigation.

