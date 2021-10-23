the man who “freed” Spiderman

The transposition of Spiderman at the cinema it was no easy feat. Creative differences, unsuitable projects, inconsistent budgets have made the release postpone. For decades, starting in 1985, the subject has passed from hand to hand. After the box office disaster of Superman IIIin fact, superhero-inspired feature films underwent a downturn. Since then, a long process began, during which the film rights of Spider-Man passed from one side to the other. At the same time, several directors were proposed. From Roland Emmerich to Tim Burton, from Chris Columbus to David Fincher, from Italian Ruggero Deodato until the titanic James Cameron. But every time, something was wrong. And then, suddenly, in 1999 he came: Sam Raimi.

Sam Raimi and a debut that rewrote the history of cinema: The House

Author, screenwriter and director sui generis, Sam Raimi in Royal Oak on October 23, 1959. From a young age I developed a strong passion for cinema. Together with his childhood friend Bruce Campbell, began shooting some videos in Super 8. Already at the beginning, Raimi had developed his own stylistic code, characterized by a predilection for macabre, dampened by a large dose of irony. This was evident following the making of his first feature film. Together with the college roommate Robert Tapert and to his childhood friend Campbell he founded the production company Renaissance Pictures. The latter allowed them to produce a low-cost horror that, although not immediately, helped to rewrite the canons of the genre. It was 1981 and, in US theaters, it landed The House (evil Dead).

If initially it had divided the critics, receiving a lukewarm reception from the public, in the following years it was re-evaluated as one of the cornerstones of the genre. And most importantly, he helped create one of the most iconic characters in the horror universe, that is Ashley “Ash” J. Williams, played by Bruce Campbell himself. The film witnessed in the following years two official sequels, released respectively in 1987, with the title The House 2 (Evil Dead II) and in 1992, with the title The army of darkness. Subsequently, to exploit the success that the saga acquired in the successful years – especially in our country, where the first chapter only arrived in 1984 – a series of followed apocryphal which, however, had nothing to do with the story of Ash. It was clear that, even if they tried, no one would be able to replicate the frenetic, accelerated, macabre but still ironic style of Sam Raimi.

The man who brought Spiderman on the big screen

Although his name is often associated with the horror genre, to which he devoted himself even after the success of The House – just think of Darkman, 1990 and the most recent Drag Me to Hell, 2009 – Sam Raimi is also known for Spiderman. And precisely with regard toSpiderman, the American director boasts a great record: he was given the honor of bringing it to the big screen. Before Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield, hiding under the onesie of the famous superhero belonging to the multiverse Marvel it was Tobey Maguire. Sam Raimi’s project even managed to overcome James Cameron, who in 1991 had proposed a script that had even managed to please Stan Lee. For the character of Peter Parker, he had also chosen a then semi-unknown Leonardo Dicaprio.

Fortunately, the project did not go through. And not because the idea wasn’t valid, having found favor with the same creator of Spiderman. While the film rights onSpiderman they had moved on to Sony, in fact, Cameron had begun work on Titanic, which he could not have given us if he had dedicated himself to the superhero. It was then that Sam Raimi came into the dance, freeing Peter Parker from the two-dimensionality of the pages of a screenplay. And their success showed that, in the end, they couldn’t have made a better choice.



